Former Cowboys Receiver Dez Bryant Teases Joining Browns in Unique Role

Dez Bryant could be interested in joining the Cleveland Browns — just not in the way you’d expect.

The former All-Pro and Pro Bowl wide receiver has made it very clear that he intends to continue his playing career. The eight-year NFL veteran tweeted several weeks prior that he’s still working out in the hopes of continuing his playing career in 2020.

Among the teams he listed as being interested in were the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs and his former team — the Dallas Cowboys.

However, Bryant took a break from his usual tweeting of returning to play at wide receiver and instead made numerous references to joining the Browns in various capacities. Those roles were none other than positions such as quarterback, offensive coordinator or general manager.

Here are a few of Bryant’s tweets from New Year’s Eve signaling some interest in joining the Browns in some sort of capacity.

Man I can play QB with all of that talent Cleveland have https://t.co/3owV6Cv6hv — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 1, 2020

Imagine Baker fake handing it to chubbs or hunt..linebacker commit to the run and hit Obj or juice for a slant right down the middle…every play I’ll have a receiver running a route.. sign me up for the Gm position 😂 https://t.co/UNj61GjCIn — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 1, 2020

I really understand this game… I will create every mis match .. I will make the game checkers while everybody trying to play chess https://t.co/bD9wxnlKye — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 1, 2020

Bryant then ends his thoughts on the Browns by complimenting Odell Beckham Jr., the team’s top receiver.

Boy if I was… first Odell wouldn’t have went no where… everybody needs to be fired whoever agreed to that…Odell would have had 80-100 catches with 2000yds if I was the coordinator https://t.co/sQKIIfsGCE — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 1, 2020

Is Bryant Signaling Interest in Signing with the Browns?

Bryant hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2017 season — his final game with the Cowboys. Furthermore, he was a member of the Saints during the 2018 season, only to never see in-game action with the franchise due to tearing his Achilles shortly after signing.

The 31-year-old wide receiver clearly has his sights set on continuing his playing career — not joining the Browns as a quarterback, coach or general manager.

Considering there hasn’t been any reported interest in Bryant from his original intended teams of interest, maybe he’s changing direction and possibly leaning in the Browns’ direction?

Cleveland had a disappointing campaign in 2019, going 6-10 after entering the season with high expectations. The Browns having a worst season than they did in 2018 led to head coach Freddie Kitchens’ immediate firing following Cleveland’s 33-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Just days later, general manager John Dorsey and the Browns agreed to parts ways, ending his three-season tenure with the organization.

Long story short, the Browns are in reloading mode. They clearly have the talent in young upstarts such as Beckham, Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and Nick Chubb. It wouldn’t hurt them in the least to bring in an All-Star talent such as Bryant, who is a veteran and has a history of playing in the postseason — three postseason games with the Cowboys.

Considering Beckham is the only player of the aforementioned four stars to have ever played in a postseason game — one during the 2016 season — Bryant could provide some stability to a team clearly lacking experience.

Why Bryant Joining the Browns Makes Sense

Of the teams Bryant mentioned wanting to join — all contenders, by the way — most of them probably won’t bother looking Bryant’s way.

There’s a reason the Cowboys allowed Bryant to walk despite the fact he’s the all-time leader in receiving touchdowns in franchise history. As far as the Saints are concerned, Bryant didn’t have flattering things to say about the franchise following his short stint with the club. And the Patriots probably won’t even bother considering their recent experience with Antonio Brown.

The Chiefs are already loaded with talent on the offensive side of the ball and while the Ravens would provide a fresh start for Bryant, they’re a 14-2 team without him — they’re not exactly desperate for a 31-year-old wide receiver who hasn’t played in three years by the time 2020 comes around.

Which leaves us with the Browns, a franchise that has been dysfunctional and hasn’t clinched a postseason bid since 2002.

Considering Bryant and the Browns are both desperate and looking for a boost, they could be the perfect marriage moving forward.