NFL All-Pro Wide Receiver Tweets Desire to Play With Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have flirted with free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant before, and now, Bryant has chosen to flirt back a little bit.

As another offseason gets set to begin in a few weeks, Bryant once again tweeted about his intentions for 2020, and as he said, he has some big goals. Namely, to suit up for either the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders or Ravens.

Bryant recently admitted to wanting to play for that cast of teams. Here’s a look at what he wrote:

My dream goals… I want to suit up in the blue and silver…the black and gold or black and purple… — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 24, 2020

Obviously, the Ravens will have to think about Bryant when all is said and done this offseason considering how they struggled with big plays in the playoffs. If he proves he has anything left, it could be a big bonus for the team if they did add him.

Dez Bryant Tweeted he Wanted a Ravens Tryout

Bryant, former Cowboys pass catcher, already listed the Ravens amongst the teams he’d most like to try out for, admitting he wanted to see what was “up” with New Orleans, New England, the Ravens and Kansas City if he didn’t work out a deal with the Cowboys.

Yep for next year… train real hard be a deadly weapon in the red zone if not I’ll try to see what’s up with these teams NO,NE,BAl,KC https://t.co/Q060lKt1Ye — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 23, 2019

This isn’t the first time the Ravens and Bryant had been mentioned in the same breath. The team gave him a look a year ago in April, but he ended up not signing after the sides could not work out an agreement on contract length.

Here’s a look at the piece from then by Chris Wesseling of NFL.com regarding the deal the Ravens and Bryant tried to work out already:

“Baltimore has indeed shown the most interest in signing Bryant, but the two sides couldn’t agree on contract length, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, via a source informed of the situation. The Ravens needed a multiyear deal to fit Bryant’s number under the salary cap, per Rapoport. The former Cowboys star, conversely, is seeking a one-year contract that will enable him to test the market again in 2019. In other words, Bryant is banking on a bounce-back year to rehabilitate his league-wide value.”

Instead of doing that, Bryant stayed on the sidelines this season, but it’s possible he never lost his interest in locking up with Lamar Jackson and a Baltimore offense which has been very exiting in 2019.

Now that the Ravens have found plenty of other weapons for Jackson, it will be interesting to see if they even have interest in signing someone like Bryant anymore, especially after the two sides couldn’t reach a deal last spring.

Even such, the Ravens could be looking for one more pass catcher after a playoff in which the team was eliminated and lacked big plays..

Dez Bryant Stats

There’s no questioning the fact that Bryant has been one of the better wideouts in the game. In his career with Dallas, Bryant put up 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in his career with the Cowboys, which spanned from 2010-2017. Bryant was a dominant red zone player and a guy who could match up with anyone physically.

Bryant made 3 Pro Bowls from 2013-2016 during his time with the Cowboys, and was an NFL All-Pro in 2014 when he led the league in touchdowns. Bryant was released by the Cowboys after 2017, and returned to New Orleans only to tear his achilles tendon immediately after, but has remained interested in coming back again ever since.

