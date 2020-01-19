DraftKings NFL Sunday Night Playoffs Showdown: Picks & DFS Lineups

DraftKings NFL $750K Sunday Night Showdown is open for entry now. The contest features an NFC Conference Championship battle between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers.

While the winner of tonight’s game will advance to the Super Bowl, the first place prize winner of the Showdown will receive a hefty payout of $200K. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection costs 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

Captain: Aaron Jones $14,400

$14,400 FLEX: Davante Adams $11,400

$11,400 FLEX: Jimmy Garoppolo $8,200

$8,200 FLEX: Raheem Mostert $6,400

$6,400 FLEX: 49ers DEF $5,000

$5,000 FLEX: Robbie Gould $4,000

Why This Lineup?

The 49ers defense is certainly a vaunted unit, however, they’ve had their fits at times with dual-threat running backs this season. Christian McCaffrey and Kenyan Drake averaged 159.5 total yards against the Niners in back-to-back games during the regular season. Aaron Jones is at or near the level of both those running backs, as is evident by the fact he’s averaged 24.44 fantasy points over his last five games.

Davante Adams may have been somewhat of a season-long fantasy disappointment, yet over recent weeks he’s been money in DFS. Adams is on a four-game tear where he has yet to score below 22.2 fantasy points. Richard Sherman may be an imposing matchup, but Ahkello Witherspoon, who was benched a week ago, is not.

Jimmy Garoppolo will likely have to do more statistically tonight than he did one week ago if he has any hopes of advancing to the Super Bowl. Jimmy G played Green Bay back in Week 12 and racked up 253 yards, two touchdowns, and 18.22 fantasy points. Another performance like that tonight will be more than enough for our lineups.

Raheem Mostert worked behind Tevin Coleman a week ago. However, it’s not like the former Purdue Boilermaker is lacking in the touches department. Over his last six contests, Mostert has averaged 84.3 yards on nearly 14 touches per game. Over that span, he’s hit paydirt seven times.

The 49ers defense showed why they were elite a week ago, shutting down the Vikings offense. Stud rookie Nick Bosa recorded two sacks a week ago. This week he gets to go against Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga, who, if active, will likely be hobbled by injury.

Since Week 13, Robbie Gould has failed to score fewer than nine fantasy points in any game. Over that period, he’s averaged a superb 10.6 points. Over five of Green Bay’s final six regular-season games, the Packers allowed an average of nine fantasy points to opposing kickers.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

Oddly enough, despite the name power at the quarterback position in tonight’s game, this Showdown lacks a ton of offensive firepower. However, with that said, the most glaring omission from our lineup is undoubtedly Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers’ struggles from a statistical standpoint this season have been well documented, while his unwillingness to go to any Packers receiver not named Davante Adams is concerning. When Rodgers played San Francisco earlier this season he finished with just 9.46 fantasy points.

Reminder, tonight’s game kicks off at 6:40 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups and good luck!

