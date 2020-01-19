NFL Football Sunday TV Schedule: What Playoff Games Are Today?

After what can only be described as desolate Saturday with no NFL football to speak of, the playoffs come at us head-on today, with both the AFC and NFC Conference Championship games taking place. The San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tennessee Titans all have just one more game between them and a berth to this year’s Super Bowl.

Find out below how to watch a jampacked day of football that is scheduled for us, along with game previews and betting spreads for each game on the docket.

Patrick Mahomes Looks to Knock Off the Titans Run-Heavy Offense

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs Time: 3:05 pm ET Date: Sunday, 1/19 (Today) Place: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO) Coverage: CBS, CBS All-Access Spread: Kansas City Chiefs (-7)

How to Watch/Stream:

You can enjoy watching Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs take on Derrick Henry and the Titans on CBS this afternoon with your cable provider or antenna. If you do not have cable, you can stream the game through multiple selections of services. YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu Live all offer CBS in their channel packages, just be sure to check that the channel is indeed offered in your market. The majority of these streaming services offer a free trial. The best bang for your buck may be downloading the CBS All-Access app. The app is available on Roku and Firestick devices and comes with a free week-long trial upon signing up. If you cancel within the first seven days you will not be charged a payment. With the Super Bowl airing on FOX, frankly, it’s likely you won’t need the app past Sunday.

Game Preview:

Derrick Henry has asserted himself within the upper-echelon of NFL running backs over this historic playoff run he’s in the midst of. Henry has averaged 188+ rushing yards per game in the postseason. Henry will be facing off with a Kansas City defense who, over their last three contests, has allowed the eighth fewest rushing yards per game average in football. KC may, however, be down defensive lineman Chris Jones, arguably the best player amongst their front-seven.

If Henry is slowed down today, Tennessee will have to get more out of Ryan Tannehill, who has not topped 88 passing yards in each of his two playoff games this month. Patrick Mahomes, on the other hand, is fresh off a five-touchdown performance in which he tore apart Houston’s secondary.

The 49ers Look to Ride Their Defense to Super Bowl LIV

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers Time: 6:40 pm ET Date: Sunday, 1/19 (Today) Place: Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, CA) Coverage: FOX Spread: San Francisco 49ers (-7.5) DFS Lineup Optimizer: Here

How to Watch/Stream:

You can enjoy the battle between the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers and the stifling San Francisco 49ers defense on FOX with your cable provider or antenna. If you do not have cable, you can stream the game through multiple selections of services. YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live all offer FOX in their channel packages, just be sure to check that the channel is indeed offered in your market. The majority of these streaming services offer a free trial. You can also download the FOX NOW or FOX Sports App to stream the game live on your Roku or Firestick by simply signing in with your cable provider.

Game Preview:

This game presents two big-name signal-callers, however, the outcome will likely be determined by the defenses that take the field today. Nick Bosa was superb in his first-ever playoff game, recording two sacks. However, the 49ers defense has had their struggles with dual-threat running backs this season (ie. Christian McCaffrey and Kenyan Drake) and Packers’ Aaron Jones falls right in line with those talents.

On the opposite sideline, the Smith Brothers, who combined for four total sacks a week ago, will look to put pressure on Jimmy G, who recorded just 131 passing yards vs. the Seahawks last week.

