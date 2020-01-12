DraftKings NFL Sunday Night Divisional Round Showdown: Picks & DFS Lineups

DraftKings NFL $600K Sunday Night Showdown is open for entry now. The contest features an NFC Divisional Round bout between the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers.

The first place prize winner of the Showdown will receive a hefty payout of $200K. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection costs 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Roster Construction

Captain: Davante Adams $16,200

$16,200 FLEX: Russell Wilson $11,000

$11,000 FLEX: Aaron Jones $10,000

$10,000 FLEX: Jamaal Williams $5,800

$5,800 FLEX: Mason Crosby $4,000

$4,000 FLEX: Malik Turner $2,000

Why This Lineup?

Over Davante Adams‘ past three games, the star Green Bay pass-catcher has averaged 14 targets for nine receptions, 104 receiving yards, and 25.06 fantasy points. He’s also found the end zone twice over that span. Since Week 12, the Seahawks have surrendered five receiving touchdowns to wideouts.

Russell Wilson was in the midst of a mid-to-late season slump not too long ago. However, he’s seemingly gotten back to his usual dangerous self in recent weeks. Wilson has scored 20.22+ fantasy points in back-to-back games, coinciding with the same time frame when Chris Carson went down with an injury. With a limited backfield at his disposal tonight, expect much of the same brilliance from Wilson.

Aaron Jones has averaged 129.6 rushing yards over three of his past four games. The Packers running back scored 19+ points in all three of those games and 32+ points in two of those games. Prior to last week, the Seahawks had allowed two rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs in four consecutive weeks.

Jamaal Williams finds his way into the lineup for many of the same reasons Jones did, Seattle’s struggles defending the running back position. Backup running backs have scored three touchdowns against Seattle over their past four games.

After enduring a nine-game stint of single-digit fantasy outings, Mason Crosby has now gone back-to-back games with 10+ points. Seattle allowed an average of nine fantasy points per game to the kicker position over the final three weeks of the regular season.

Malik Turner is a relatively unknown receiver for the Seahawks. He’s also coming back from a concussion. However, prior to his injury, Turner had essentially locked-down the WR3 gig in Seattle. Turner outsnapped David Moore and Jaron Brown in every game from Week 13 through Week 16.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

The most glaring omission from our Sunday Night Showdown is undoubtedly Mr. Discount Double-Check himself, Aaron Rodgers. However, Rodgers has thrown for fewer than 217 yards in four of his last six games and scored less than 15 fantasy points in six of his last eight contests.

Reminder, tonight’s game kicks off at 6:40 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups and good luck!

READ NEXT: NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Sunday TV Schedule