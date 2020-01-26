Eagles Being Linked to Super Bowl MVP QB

The Eagles need a backup quarterback. The Broncos need to get rid of one. Let’s make a deal.

Denver appears to be moving on from Joe Flacco after a one-year failed experiment out west where everything went wrong. The former Super Bowl MVP for the Ravens was replaced by rookie Drew Lock midway through the year. He suffered a herniated disc in his neck and landed on injured reserve on Nov. 1.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, Flacco could be an attractive piece as a backup quarterback to Carson Wentz in Philadelphia. Remember, the 35-year-old grew up in Eagles country in nearby Audubon, NJ.

Joe Flacco. Don’t see him back with Broncos as a likely cap casualty. Will be interesting to see his price-point on the market, A return to Philly area as a backup to oft-injured Wentz might make sense.

The choice of the words “oft-injured” may be harsh for Wentz, especially considering his freak head injury on a dirty hit. However, there is no doubt the Eagles need a reliable backup. The team seems set to move on from Nate Sudfeld while Josh McCown hasn’t confirmed whether he’ll be back in 2020. They did sign practice-squad quarterback Kyle Lauletta to a futures contract in January.

Eli Manning vs Joe Flacco (2008 to 2018): Flacco: Top 10 Defenses (DVOA): 9

Defenses Ranked 24th or Worse (DVOA): 0

25+ TD Passes: 2

4,000-Yard Seasons: 1 Manning: Top 10 Defenses (DVOA): 4

Defenses Ranked 24th or Worse (DVOA): 4

25+ TD Passes: 7

4,000-Yard Seasons: 7 — Vincent Rapisardi (@VinceRapisardi) January 26, 2020

Flacco Cheered for 49ers Growing Up in New Jersey

Despite growing up in Eagles country, Joe Flacco was never a huge fan of Philadelphia’s football team. In fact, his father admitted the family liked the 49ers because of Joe Montana.

“We were never real crazy Eagles fans even though we live in a crazy Eagles’ fan area,” his father, Steve, told NJ.com in 2012.

Of course, Flacco spent 11 seasons quarterbacking the Baltimore Ravens and guided them to a Super Bowl championship in 2012. He racked up 40,067 passing yards and 218 touchdowns while completing 61.9-percent of his throws. Flacco threw for 1,822 yards and six scores during his lone season in Denver.

Why Joe Flacco? I asked John Elway that very question yesterday. Here’s what he told me. pic.twitter.com/hPiO5Z5u6o — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 14, 2019

Broncos GM John Elway hasn’t committed to bringing Flacco back next season. With Drew Lock locked in as the starter, they probably won’t retain an aging Flacco.

“We haven’t gotten into that yet, but we’ll look at that and see what’s best,” Elway said after the season, via Jon Heath . “Obviously, we’re going to take some time [to make a decision]. This year we’ll do it a little bit different than we’ve done in the past. We’re going to wait for our own team evaluations for a month. We’re going to get away from it.”

Case Keemun Another Backup QB Option for Eagles

Would the Eagles turn to another former Broncos quarterback to sit behind Carson Wentz?

Case Keenum’s short-lived run in Washington is likely over as new coach Ron Rivera sounds like he’s prepared to turn the keys over to rookie Dwayne Haskins.

Keenum — the same guy who imploded in the 2017 NFC Championship Game versus Philadelphia — would provide solid veteran leadership backing up Wentz.

The 31-year-old threw for 1,707 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Redskins in 2019. In nine NFL seasons, Keenum has racked up 14,368 passing yards and 75 touchdowns, along with completing 63.4-percent of his throws.