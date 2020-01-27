Eagles Losing Top Front Office Executive to Browns: Report

Who does Number 2 work for? Not the Philadelphia Eagles, at least not anymore.

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly set to name Andrew Berry as their next GM, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Eagles hired Berry last February to be their vice-president of football operations after spending the previous two seasons as the Browns’ vice-president of player personnel.

The 32-year-old is widely considered to be one of the NFL’s brightest young talent evaluators and holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in computer science from Harvard University. Berry also served as a scouting assistant for the Indianapolis Colts from 2009-2015.

Browns now officially have reached agreement with Eagles' VP of Football Operations Andrew Berry to be their GM and EVP of Football Operations, per source. Browns will announce it this afternoon, and are expected to have a press conference next week to introduce him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2020

Berry Worked as No. 2 under Eagles GM Howie Roseman

Andrew Berry inked a five-year deal with the Cleveland Browns and becomes the youngest GM in the league.

He rejoins the franchise where he previously spent three years working as a top talent evaluator. Berry was also a three-time All-Ivy League cornerback as a player at Harvard.

New Browns GM Andrew Berry's football career includes playing collegiately at Harvard, with scouting stops with the Colts, Browns and Eagles. A GM now at age 32. Bill Polian once called Berry: "one of the brightest young men we ever had the pleasure of working with." — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 27, 2020

With Berry in Cleveland, the Eagles will now have another position to fill. Philadelphia reportedly hired former Falcons defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel over the weekend to be their new defensive backs coach, while their search for an offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach extends to three weeks. The Eagles seem intent on naming Matt Burke as their next defensive line coach.

The Eagles had blocked Berry from interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for an assistant GM gig, only because they didn’t want him to make a lateral move. In Cleveland, the Harvard-educated rising star front-office executive will own the title of GM and have full control over personnel decisions.

Who Replaces Berry in Eagles’ Front Office?

One key name to keep an eye on in the Eagles’ front office is Andy Weidl. He was expected to take over Joe Douglas’ old role as vice-president of player personnel last year and his role should only increase with Andrew Berry’s departure.

Weidl made a name for himself in the scouting departments for both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Eagles in 2016. GM Howie Roseman spoke highly of the Villanova graduate last summer when the team announced a promotion for Weidl.

#Eagles VP Of Player Personnel Andy Weidl joined the Journey To The Draft Podcast today to talk about his view of the #SeniorBowl process! LISTEN: https://t.co/SP8bMzH1Wp pic.twitter.com/zWmeH68dsS — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) January 23, 2020

“He’s grown from assistant director of player personnel to director of player personnel and really deserves an opportunity to run the scouting department on a day-to-day basis as the vice president of player personnel. We’re excited about Andy,” Roseman told NFL.com.

He is expected to work closely with assistant director of player personnel Ian Cunningham and director of pro scouting Brandon Brown. It’s unclear if the Eagles will officially name Berry’s replacement. Remember, they recently added Connor Barwin to the front office as a special adviser to the GM.

