Eagles Injury Updates: Miles Sanders on Crutches, Nelson Agholor to Pittsburgh

The Eagles’ season is done. While it didn’t end the way everyone wanted it to — far from it, thanks to late hits and blown coverages — it’s over.

The next step for Philadelphia is making tough choices on some key players, namely Malcolm Jenkins and Nelson Agholor. Another intriguing player to keep an eye on is Halapoulivaati Vaitai. First, let’s talk contracts.

Agholor, the enigmatic receiver who missed six games with a mysterious knee injury, is a free agent for the first time in his career. The Eagles chose not to extend Agholor’s contract in the offseason and let his fifth-year contract option estimated at $9.4 million kick in for 2019.

He is free to sign elsewhere in 2020, unless GM Howie Roseman swoops in with an offer to keep him around. Not likely. Agholor is scheduled to meet with a knee specialist in Pittsburgh and hopes to avoid surgery, per The Athletic’s Zach Berman.

Alshon Jeffery is another malcontent who could be on the move. The mercurial receiver is under contract through 2021 but there is an overwhelming sense that the organization may move on from Jeffery.

Remember, he was the reported “source” for some damaging comments about Carson Wentz. He was placed on IR on Dec. 12 and then underwent foot surgery on Dec. 16. On Monday, he was seen in a walk-about with his injured leg resting on the scooter.

Bizarre moment just now where we walked out of the #Eagles locker room and Carson Wentz was standing there with Alshon Jeffery (on a scooter), Zach Ertz, and Miles Sanders (on crutches.) — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Zach Ertz confirmed what everyone feared. The Pro-Bowl tight end played through two fractured ribs, fractured rib cartilage and a kidney injury. There had been talk about Ertz possibly getting a contract extension next year but it’s not a top priority for the player or team right now. Ertz still has two years left on the $42.5 million deal he signed in 2016.

Miles Sanders Spotted on Crutches in Locker Room

The Eagles’ best offensive weapon — and legitimate NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate — was spotted on crutches on Monday. Miles Sanders rushed 14 times for 69 yards in the team’s disappointing 17-9 wild-card loss to Seattle.

Sanders, who accumulated 1,641 all-purpose yards in the regular season, suffered a foot injury on the final play of the first half during Sunday’s loss. The rookie had a brace on his left knee but didn’t seem too concerned about it.

RB Miles Sanders @BoobieMilesXXIV was outside #Eagles locker room this morning wearing a brace on his left knee with crutches. But heard him say to one of his teammates no surgery needed. Saw him get hit there late in game Sunday. @SportsRadioWIP — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) January 6, 2020

Sanders had also been dealing with a bum ankle, an injury he first aggravated in Week 17 when he had to be removed from the regular-season finale.

“It’s a lot of things, man,” Sanders told PennLive’s Daniel Gallen. “I stayed out there. I couldn’t let my boys go out like that, so I owed them at least to fight until the end.”

Brandon Brooks Having Surgery on Injured Shoulder

The highest-paid guard in football will go under the knife on Thursday to repair his separated shoulder. Brooks suffered the injury on an extra-point attempt in the Eagles’ regular-season finale and was lost for the season.

Brooks was in good spirits when he addressed reporters on Monday as he was cleaning out his locker. The right guard fully expects to be back next season and targeted a return in early June. If he misses any time, it would only be a few workouts at the start of spring practices.

“It sucks but it’s football,” Brooks told Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro.

Pro Bowl RG @bbrooks_79 will have surgery on his shoulder on Thursday. Says he will be back all the way for 2020. “It sucks, but it’s football, he said. pic.twitter.com/JJ0hfC8oyU — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) January 6, 2020

Malik Jackson Targeting Training Camp Return

The Eagles placed Malik Jackson on IR back on Sept. 10 after he broke his foot in Week 2. The ailment was later diagnosed as a Lisfranc injury and kept the prized defensive tackle on the shelf all year for the first time in his eight-year career.

Jackson, who inked to a three-year, $30 million last offseason, was supposed to be one of the missing pieces along the defensive line. The 290-pounder has a reputation as an aggressive pass-rusher who was excited to thrive in Jim Schwartz’s attacking defense. It didn’t happen. Jackson said he hopes to back in time for training camp. He might not be 100-percent, though.

“It sucks. It was a big eye-opening experience,” Jackson told reporters, via SportsRadio 94WIP. “Nobody wants to be hurt, especially on IR all year. But I learned a lot about myself and ready to come back next year stronger.”

Malik Jackson says he was able to see how great the #Eagles coaching staff is. pic.twitter.com/C6eWhEWsYM — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) January 6, 2020

