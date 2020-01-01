Eagles List 9 Injured Players on ‘Estimated’ Practice Report

Nine names have surfaced on the Eagles’ most recent injury report. Two of them missed practice.

The team issued an “estimation” of what would be a normal injury report. Since the Eagles only held a walk-through, there wasn’t an actual practice on Wednesday. Still, it’s important to note the guys on the report.

For starters, wide receiver Nelson Agholor and running back Miles Sanders were listed out. Agholor’s bothersome knee will likely sideline him for a fifth straight week. Sanders, of course, is dealing with a low-grade ankle sprain and could be a game-time decision. The Eagles recently brought in Elijah Holyfield as an insurance policy as Jordan Howard figures to work into the backfield mix.

There were seven other players designated as “limited” participants, including: TE Zach Ertz (ribs, back), DE Derek Barnett (ankle), CB Sidney Jones (back), CB Jalen Mills (ankle), CB Avonte Maddox (abdomen), DT Fletcher Cox (triceps) and RT Lane Johnson (ankle).

“We are getting close on a couple of guys. I do expect maybe Lane, especially because it’s a walk-through this morning and all-that, to be able to go through and take a few plays,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters. “I think Zach might be able to give us a little something this morning.”

“The rest of the guys we have to see,” Pederson continued. “It’s a little more day-to-day with them and make sure that they are closer to a hundred percent obviously before we stick them out there.”

Matt Pryor Will Likely Take Over at Right Guard

Backup guard Matt Pryor is likely to draw the start at right guard in Brandon Brooks’ absence.

The former sixth-round pick out of TCU played well in fill-in duty last week and earned the trust of the coaching staff.

“He’s using the technique within the scheme and playing with confidence,” head coach Doug Pederson said. “I think the more he gets out there — he’s a big, physical, powerful guy that is really — and he’s a guy too that has to kind of focus on his fundamentals and be in the right places. And I think that’s where he’s improved the most.”

Lane Johnson’s status could alter the plan. If the veteran right tackle is cleared to play from an ankle sprain, then Halapaoulivaati Vatai would slide over to right guard.

Miles Sanders Participates in Team Walk-Through

What’s going on with Miles Sanders? It’s anyone’s guess at this point.

The rookie running back was diagnosed with a low-grade ankle sprain but there had been growing optimism about him starting on Sunday against Seattle. Either way, Boston Scott and Jordan Howard are sure to have increased roles.

An MRI showed #Eagles RB Miles Sanders has a low-grade low ankle sprain, source said. Inflammation is the issue right now; coach Doug Peterson said his star rookie is "going to be OK," a good sign for Sanders' chances of playing in Sunday's playoff against the #Seahawks. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2019

Head coach Doug Pederson called his MRI result “good news” and confirmed Sanders attended the team’s walk-through. Then, Sanders’ name appeared on the “estimated” practice report as out. His status remains in jeopardy.

“Yeah, again, the walk-through stuff, we have to be careful early in the week,” Pederson said of Sanders. “I don’t want to set him back at all. Again, he’s another one that if we can get the mental reps from him, that’s great, and then see where he is as the week progresses.”