Eagles Sign Familiar WR, Place Brandon Brooks on IR

The Eagles had an extra roster spot, so obviously they used it on another wide receiver. A player that was a member of their Super Bowl-winning squad.

Philadelphia announced the signing of receiver Shelton Gibson to the active roster on Wednesday. The spot was vacated when they placed right guard Brandon Brooks on IR. Brooks suffered a freak injury — he separated his right shoulder on an extra-point attempt last week — and is out for the season.

Gibson returns after enduring training camp and preseason with the Eagles. He was released on Aug. 21 after reaching an injury settlement with the team and spent a few days on the Cleveland Browns practice squad.

The West Virginia product was selected by the Eagles in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. Gibson played in 15 games last year, primarily in a special-teams role. He had recorded three catches for 50 yards in 20 career regular-season games.

#Eagles have signed T Dieugot Joseph to the practice squad and released LB Deshaun Davis from the practice squad. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 1, 2020

Gibson, still only 25 years old, appeared in Super Bowl LII and received a ring from the Eagles in 2018. In 2019, he suffered a nasty ankle sprain and was eventually waived. He should provide much-needed insurance for an injury-riddled receiving corps.

“Shelton, we know him. He definitely gives us, again, depth at the receiver spot,” head coach Doug Pederson said. “He’s a core [special] teams player for us as well. It’s unfortunate with the roster moves that we had to make, putting Brandon down and all-that.”

Four Key Eagles Participate in Team Walk-Through

The Eagles began preparations for their wild-card showdown against Seattle by holding a walk-through practice. It’s a way for the guys to get mental reps ahead of Sunday.

While it’s too early in the week to predict whether the team’s injured starters will play, it was encouraging to see four guys back out on the field.

Zach Ertz (back, ribs), Miles Sanders (ankle), Lane Johnson (ankle) and Jalen Mills (ankle) were all at Wednesday’s walk-through. There has been increasing optimism that at least threw of those guys will suit up on Sunday.

Jalen Mills says “no doubt” he will play Sunday. — Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) January 1, 2020

Ertz seems like a long shot as he reportedly deals with a lacerated kidney. Team doctors still haven’t cleared the Pro-Bowl tight end for contact.

“I’m going to leave that up to the doctors,” Pederson said. “Obviously when they clear him, they clear him and then we play, but until that time, I really don’t know.”

Zach Ertz at #Eagles practice but as HC Doug Pederson said is only getting mental reps. ⁦@SportsRadioWIP⁩ pic.twitter.com/S9opyhVGH5 — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) January 1, 2020

The Eagles are running out of time to get their new pieces up to speed, too. The team recently brought in running back Elijah Holyfield and wide receiver Shelton Gibson, two players that may be forced into action out of necessity.

“But we’re obviously running out of time here and every practice and everything matters,” Pederson said. “We’re focused on getting our guys ready to play.”