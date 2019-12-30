Eagles Offer Injury Updates for Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson, Miles Sanders

The list of the walking wound keeps growing and growing. Unfortunately, one key Eagles offensive starter is officially out for the year.

Starting right guard Brandon Brooks will be out for the duration of the postseason after suffering a dislocated shoulder during Sunday’s win. The initial diagnosis seemed positive after the game but an MRI revealed structural damage.

The perennial Pro-Bowl selection — and arguably the best player at his position — will be forced to go under the knife and miss the rest of the year. It’s a huge loss for one of the league’s best offensive lines, although it is a problem that they have overcome in the past.

Remember, the Eagles won a Super Bowl two years ago without starting left tackle Jason Peters out there. Former sixth-round draft pick Matt Pryor will assume Brooks’ starting job at right guard, a position he filled in for admirably yesterday against New York. But Brooks isn’t the only casualty for the Birds.

Miles Sanders has been listed “day-to-day” with a sprained ankle. The rookie running back was seen hobbling off the field after being pushed out of bounds. Boston Scott took over his role as the lead back and had himself a career day and scored three touchdowns.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson cautioned about not rushing Sanders back too soon and left open room for increased snaps for Jordan Howard. The former Bears running back was active yesterday but didn’t see the field.

Meanwhile, defensive end Daeshon Hall made a surprise appearance on the latest injury report. Hall, the preseason standout pass-rusher, tore his ACL in garbage time against the Giants and has been ruled out for the year.

His loss is more about depth than anything else as Josh Sweat has severely outplayed him. Hall’s absence could open up the door for rookie Shareef Miller who has still yet to be active for a regular-season game.

The Eagles listed cornerback Avonte Maddox and tight end Zach Ertz as day-to-day, along with revealing that right tackle Lane Johnson will return to practice today for the team. Johnson hasn’t played since going down with a gruesome high-ankle sprain three weeks ago. Halapoulivaati Vaitai has been filling in for Johnson at right tackle.

The Eagles are 2019 NFC East champions, just in case anyone forgot. They ready for a wild-card showdown with the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 5 at 4:40 p.m.

The Eagles entered the day as one-point favorites but the line has shifted (depending on your betting website of choice) and one has Philadephia listed as underdogs (+1.5). Go figure.

