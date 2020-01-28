Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Sounds off on Kobe Bryant’s Death

The news of Kobe Bryant passing over the weekend was very shocking to everyone. Bryant, his daughter, along with seven other passengers were en route to Kobe’s Mamba Academy when the Helicopter went down.

Numerous individuals have sent their respects to Kobe’s Wife, Vanessa, their kids, and the rest of the passengers that were on board.

LeBron James recently broke his silence to post a message on Instagram.

“I’m Not Ready, but here I go. Man, I sitting here trying to write something for this post, but every time I try, I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!” wrote James. I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!!

He would continue,

“Man, I love you, big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy, man! You mean so much to us all here, especially #LakerNation💜💛 , and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again, my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾.”

James just recently passed Kobe Bryant on the all-time scoring list on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers. The two have been linked ever since James decide to skip college and enter the 2003 NBA Draft.

Hillary Clinton on Kobe Bryant

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was interviewed by TMZ on Sunday while she was at Sundance in Park City, UT. The former First Lady was asked to share her thoughts on the news that Bryant had passed. At first, she was taken back by the question, but later returned and replied, tragic.

” It’s beyond tragic, I just couldn’t believe it when you asked me that. I was absolutely stunned and obviously got on our phones and I’m heartbroken about this. It’s horrible what an incredible loss in every way,” said Clinton.

