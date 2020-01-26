Giants’ Eli Manning’s Hall of Fame Resume Questioned By Analyst

On Friday [January 24, 2020] former New York Giants quarterback and two-time Superbowl MVP Eli Manning made it official after 16 years in the National Football League [NFL] called it a career, according to NFL.com’s Jeremy Bergman.
“For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field,” Giants co-owner John Mara said in a statement last Wednesday. “Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise’s history. He represented our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability. It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and it meant even more to us. We are beyond grateful for his contributions to our organization and look forward to celebrating his induction into the Giants Ring of Honor in the near future.”
Giants co-owner Steve Tisch also added, “We are proud to have called Eli Manning our quarterback for so many years. Eli was driven to always do what was best for the team. Eli leaves a timeless legacy with two Super Bowl titles on the field and his philanthropic work off the field, which has inspired and impacted so many people. We are sincerely thankful for everything Eli has given our team and community. He will always be a Giant among Giants.”
FS1’s Shannon Shape Questions Manning’s Hall of Fame Resume
TMZ Sports caught up with FS1 sports analyst Shannon Shape at the airport and asked him is Eli Manning, a Hall of Famer since there has been a debut for years about his status as one.
Former San Francisco 49ers Great Jerry Rice Doesn’t Think Eli is a True Hall of Famer
Back in November 2018, Rice was a guest on the Bay Area’s 95.7 the Game. “I don’t see Eli as a Hall of Famer,” Rice said on the Bay Area’s 95.7 the Game, Via The Washington Post “Drew Brees, yes, I do.”
Rice was later asked if people get to caught up in numbers, “get too caught up in numbers” in deciding who should get into the Hall of Fame, Rice said, “I think so, because when I’m judging a player, I’m looking [at] what he brings to the table. What I see with Eli Manning, there’s not consistency.”
He would continue:
“Yes, he has two Super Bowls, but then you look at Drew Brees and what he has accomplished, and all of that. I think in yardage now, he’s the leader,” Rice continued praising the Saints quarterback, “He’s doing great things for that team, and that team is getting better as they go. You can tell he’s a great leader, and he makes everybody better around him.”
READ NEXT: 3-Time Pro Bower Honors Nipsey Hussle With Custom Rolls Royce