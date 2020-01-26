Giants’ Eli Manning’s Hall of Fame Resume Questioned By Analyst

On Friday [January 24, 2020] former New York Giants quarterback and two-time Superbowl MVP Eli Manning made it official after 16 years in the National Football League [NFL] called it a career, according to NFL.com’s Jeremy Bergman.

“For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field,” Giants co-owner John Mara said in a statement last Wednesday. “Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise’s history. He represented our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability. It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and it meant even more to us. We are beyond grateful for his contributions to our organization and look forward to celebrating his induction into the Giants Ring of Honor in the near future.”

Giants co-owner Steve Tisch also added, “We are proud to have called Eli Manning our quarterback for so many years. Eli was driven to always do what was best for the team. Eli leaves a timeless legacy with two Super Bowl titles on the field and his philanthropic work off the field, which has inspired and impacted so many people. We are sincerely thankful for everything Eli has given our team and community. He will always be a Giant among Giants.”

FS1’s Shannon Shape Questions Manning’s Hall of Fame Resume

TMZ Sports caught up with FS1 sports analyst Shannon Shape at the airport and asked him is Eli Manning, a Hall of Famer since there has been a debut for years about his status as one.

“I thought I knew what a Hall of Famer was,” Sharpe told TMZ Sports. “But, many years ago. I don’t know anymore.”

The “Undisputed” co-host seems to think Eli will ultimately get a bronze bust someday, but he makes it clear, it’s probably because of the QB’s 2 title rings against the Patriots and Tom Brady.