Is This LSU Team The Best We’ve Ever Seen?

LSU has completed one of the most impressive seasons in college football history, as national champions.

The LSU Tigers defeated the Clemson Tigers 42-25 in an exciting championship game that saw the LSU offense gain over 600 yards in the win.

While the offense was impressive as usual, the LSU defense answered the bell and held Clemson to under 400 yards of total offense and completely rattled quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The defending champions could not seem to find a consistent rhythm the whole night. Lawrence was obviously affected by the swarming defense of LSU and forced the sophomore quarterback into multiple inaccurate throws.

LSU safety Grant Delpit forced Lawrence into a fumble late in the fourth quarter that sealed the fate of Clemson and confirmed destiny for LSU.

The Tigers proved to the world that they were the best team in college football during the 2019 season.

However, the statistics on this team from Baton Rouge, Louisiana may show that their legacy will last far beyond their magical season.

Joe Burrow already knows his ring size 💍 "We already got fitted for 'em." pic.twitter.com/gfTNLXw7lg — ESPN (@espn) January 14, 2020

LSU’s Season By The Numbers

The LSU Tigers had a historic season. The national champions led the entire FBS this season in a myriad of different categories.

LSU led the country in total offense and averaged 7.91 yards per play. On average, every play for LSU almost resulted in a first down.

Led by their Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, Joe Burrow, the Tigers were first in the country in completion percentage as a team at 76.3%. Burrow himself completed 77% of his passes on the season.

Burrow compiled one of the best individual college football seasons in recent memory. In the national championship game he passed for five touchdowns which brought his passing touchdown total to 60 on the season. Burrow now holds the FBS record for passing touchdowns in a season.

His efforts, along with the innovative passing scheme introduced by first year passing coordinator Joe Brady and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger have helped make this offense dynamic. The seamless connection among these three helped lead LSU to the top scoring offense in the entire country at 48.4 points per game.

In almost every offensive category LSU was one of the best in the nation. The Tigers were also second in the nation in passing offense, first downs, red zone offense and passing efficiency.

On Monday night the LSU offense proceeded to score 42 points on a Clemson defense that was ranked first in passing yards allowed, first down defense and scoring defense all season.

LSU Makes History

The Tigers completed the mission after playing arguably the toughest schedule in recent history and remaining undefeated.

On their way to the title LSU beat seven teams that were ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll at some point in the season. They won five of those games either on the road or at a neutral site.

They were also 4-0 against the top four teams ranked in the AP preseason poll this season.

LSU defeated the last two previous college football national champions in their 2019 campaign and became the first number one overall seed in the college football playoff era to win a national championship.

If the wins weren’t enough, the Tigers nearly completed a clean sweep of the college football postseason awards.

LSU players took home the trophy for the best offensive line, best receiver, best defensive back and best quarterback.

This season will be one for the record books.

The 2019 LSU football has now earned the right to be forever immortalized in college football history.

As future generations look back on all that this team accomplished, it will be hard to make an argument that any other team is better than those boys from Baton Rouge.