Jalen Reagor Among Top 5 WR Fits for Packers in 2020 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers might not need to spend much money at all to land a new No. 2 wide receiver for the 2020 season.

While a number of quality free agents will hit the open market in March, the upcoming NFL draft class is stacked with wide receiver talent that could fill a desperate need for the Packers. They were never able to find a reliable second option opposite star wideout Davante Adams during the 2019 season and, at times, paid dearly for it.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst conceded in his season wrap-up press conference last Friday the team had looked for an “explosive offensive player” near the trade deadline but did not find much “sound value” in any of the options — which reportedly included New York Jets wideout and impending free agent Robby Anderson.

Chasing an established star, however, might be a little too pricey for the Packers in an offseason with more than a few needs and not quite as much spending power as last year. That could make the draft their best chance to add another dynamic pass-catcher to Aaron Rodgers’ arsenal for next season.

Here’s a closer look at five 2020 draft prospects who figure to be the best fits for the Packers in the early rounds.

Jalen Reagor, TCU

As Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said last week when looking ahead to the offseason, you can never have enough speed. At 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, Reagor would provide the Packers with a consistent deep-ball threat who excels off his release and wins often when going up high for the ball. He’s also got fast-twitch moves that have burned more than a few defenders during his college years — though, he will need to adapt to running more complicated routes at the NFL level.

While Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb and Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy figure to be taken off the board within the first 15 or 20 picks, there is a relatively high chance Reagor will be available when the Packers’ first-round pick rolls around at No. 30. Some scouts are skeptical of Reagor after a quieter third season with TCU, falling from 72 catches for 1,061 yards as a sophomore to 43 receptions on 661 yards last year. They also tend to overlook his ability to make plays in other ways, such as how he averaged 9.3 rushing yards on 35 carries with two touchdowns.

Tee Higgins, Clemson

Not only does Higgins have the type of athleticism to make some head-turning plays, but he plays the position like a basketball player. He attacks the ball, plays through contact throughout his routes and displays excellent length that allows him to get high balls and make some freak adjustments if the pass is off-target. He also shows just as much enthusiasm laying down blocks for the run game, something the Packers certainly value.

The question with Higgins is how versatile he can be. His route tree is simplistic and will need to expand thoroughly if he is to be taken seriously at the next level, but there aren’t too many things that suggest he can’t adjust. Higgins caught 59 passes in each of his final two seasons for the Tigers, but he did far more with those catches in his most recent season. He went from 936 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore to 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior, setting the ceiling for his NFL potential high.

Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado

While none of these selections are specifically ranked, Shenault might be the best suited to satisfy the Packers’ needs in the passing game. The versatility attached to his 6-foot-2, 220-pound build allows him to line up just about anywhere the Packers choose, and his hands seemed like they were covered in glue whenever the ball was thrown his direction at Colorado. Think of him as the dynamic slot player that Geronimo Allison never became with more explosiveness.

Shenault might stack up well against other top-end prospects, but he also has a rougher injury history that could create some frustrating problems if they persist to the next level. He never played a full season in three years with the Buffaloes, missing time with a toe injury and a torn labrum during his sophomore year. Given the injury issues with some of the Packers’ other recent draft products, it could be enough to scare them off.

Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

Another blazing-fast prospect, Ruggs could potentially turn enough heads in the NFL Combine to shoot his stock out of the Packers’ reach in the first round. He simply leaves defenders in the dust and been able to go up and get balls in traffic, even with a smaller frame at just 6 feet, 190 pounds. Beyond that, he shows the types of smarts and ball-tracking Aaron Rodgers has bragged about in some of his favorite receivers of the years.

Ruggs’ yardage with the Crimson Tide was modest with just 1,716 yards over three seasons, but he was a red-zone danger with 24 touchdowns in that span. The yet-to-be-seen is whether he can win physical battles at the line of scrimmage and get separation against press coverage. Speed is great, but speed alone won’t get the job done. There are a few dots that would need to be connected for him to truly shine in Green Bay.

Justin Jefferson, LSU

Jefferson caught 14 passes for more than 200 yards in LSU’s win over Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, proving he can deliver in the big moments. He also proved he could do so consistently with at least seven catches in two-thirds of his performances and eight of them resulting in more than 100 receiving yards. He finished the year with 111 catches for a respectable 13.9 yards per reception along with 18 touchdowns. The problem? He has some developing to do for him to become the dynamic player the Packers currently need.

While Jefferson pairs his athleticism with a deep-ball speed and excellent hands, he struggles to fully utilize his speed at all times and will need to learn to be more innovative in getting separation at the NFL level. Having someone like Davante Adams as a mentor, though, could see him take the strong foundation of his route-running to a breakout level, especially with his 6-foot-3, 192-pound frame.

