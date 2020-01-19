Mike Vrabel’s Wife Jen Is Tennessee Titans’ Most Hard Core Fan

The AFC Championship matchup between the Tennessee and Kansas City kicks off on Saturday, and while the Chiefs are favored by 7.5 points in the opening spread, the Titans are one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Led by head coach Mike Vrabel, 44, Tennessee has knocked off every “sure bet” teams on the road during the postseason.

While Tennessee won in Foxborough over the New England Patriots, the crushed in Baltimore over the Ravens, cheering on the Titans was Vrabel’s wife of nearly 21 years, Jen Boleyn Vrabel. They have two children together, Tyler, who plays football for Boston College, and Carter, who plays baseball at Wabash Valley College.

It’s not just Jen attending games to cheer on the Titans, both her sons can be seen on the sidelines, before and after the game, sometimes tossing the football back and forth with their dad. On Twitter, if Jen isn’t retweeting videos and comments about the Titans, she’s posting congratulatory posts for Tyler and Carter’s already successful collegiate sports careers.

Jen Famously Had The Best Response After Vrabel Said He’d Cut His Penis Off To Go To The Super Bowl

Mike Vrabel would cut off his dick if it meant the Titans win a Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/qadlIR5qqe — The Off Day WEEI.com (@OffDayPod) July 11, 2019

After the Titans’ head coach said during an interview with the Bussin with the Boys podcast that he’d cut off his male appendage if it meant taking his team to the Super Bowl, his wife had the best response.

Vrabel pointed out that his three Super Bowl rings only come from being a player, and when he was asked whether or not his wife would be mad if he chopped off the male organ, he said that Jen would actually offer to help, which she confirmed on Twitter.

Not mad at all, I actually offered to help with the process. https://t.co/3OIGgMtbtb — jen (@JenVrabel1) July 12, 2019

Obviously, both Vrabel and Jen were joking, but it’s now clear that she’s one of the coolest WAGs in the entire NFL.

Jen & Mike Vrabel First Met While Attending Ohio State

Congrats Carter! I hope St. Pius X is ready for both Vrabel boys. 2 in high school @CoachVrabel50 #wearegettingold pic.twitter.com/mVelup1wPq — jen (@JenVrabel1) May 21, 2016

Jen has been by Vrabel’s side since the very beginning of his career. The couple first met while they were students at Ohio State University, where she was a two-time All-Big Ten volleyball player and he played linebacker for the Buckeyes. Vrabel left Ohio State before Jen graduated after he was drafted by the Steelers in 1997.

At the time, Jen would drive to Pittsburgh to watch her man play during home games. After Vrabel and Jen tied the knot in 1999, despite him playing for the Steelers, the couple made their home base Columbus, Ohio, home. However, when Vrabel signed with Patriots as a free agent in 2001, they relocated to Massachusetts, where she gave birth to both children.

Vrabel played for eight years in New England, became a three-time Super Bowl Champion, and after a brief stint with the Kansas Chiefs, retired from the NFL in 2010. In 2011, Vrabel served as the linebackers coach at Ohio State, but in 2014, he moved on to coach in the NFL.

Vrabel first worked as the Houston Texans’ linebackers coach before becoming their defensive coordinator. In 2018, he inked a deal with the Titans to become their head coach, rejoining forces with Jon Robinson, whom he knew from his years with the Patriots (Robinson served as Director of College Scouting for the Pats), and now, the team is one win away from playing in the Super Bowl.

The Vrabels Live In A $2 Million Home In Nashville

"These guys are role models. I'm excited for our football team to be in this community." #TitansCommunity@CoachVrabel50's Story 📖 » https://t.co/D5E1cyxLlO pic.twitter.com/My8MwrATcy — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 28, 2018

The Vrabels have moved around quite a bit, however, it seems they’ve found themselves a permanent home in Nashville. According to Tennessean.com, the duo found the perfect home in the Forrest Hills area and moved into a 6,100 square foot custom-built home which includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

“The home is on [a] two-acre lot and has a finished basement, according to its listing. It has designer touches: quartz kitchen counters with a waterfall edge on the island, vaulted ceilings, and a built-in audio system,” Tennessean.com reported.

READ NEXT: Gemi Bordelon: Blonde ID’d in LSU’s ‘Get The Gat’ White House Viral Video