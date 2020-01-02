Lakers’ Anthony Davis Destroys Suns’ Aron Baynes [Watch]

Lakers forward Anthony Davis is starting the year 2020 with a bang, literally as he puts Suns center Aron Baynes on a poster at the 7:24 mark in the first quarter. After a pick and roll lob pass from Danny Green.

AD POSTER ALERT 😤 pic.twitter.com/Ke04VvtocI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 2, 2020

This season, Davis is averaging 27.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 85.3 from the free-throw line per game through 31 games with the Lakers. After the first quarter, the Lakers led the Suns 43-17, which is the highest-scoring quarter of the season for Los Angeles, according to NBA TV. Anthony Davis would finish the quarter with 15 points, three rebounds, and one assist in 12 minutes of play.

As for Baynes, he has only scored two points, three rebounds, and one assist in 12 minutes of play for the Suns.

