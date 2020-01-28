Former President Bill Clinton, Jamie Foxx React to Lakers’ Kobe Bryant’s Death

The world is still in shock of the passing of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant over the weekend. Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven other passengers, were en route to Bryant’s Mamba Academy to participate in a basketball game at the facility, according to a variety of different reports.

Oscar Award Winning Actor Jamie Foxx recently took to Instagram and shared a couple of heart-filled messages that read,

“can’t take this one. Sending up prayers to your beautiful family. This hurt is for a lifetime… @kobebryant, you will be missed for eternity. REST IN POWER”

Foxx talked about Bryant just a couple of days ago open his heart and bought out theatres for inner-city kids.

Just a few days ago, you opened up your heart and bought out theatres for the inner city. We got a chance to chop it up. My heart breaks, looking back at this.

On Monday evening, Foxx was just leaving Tao in Hollywood when TMZ asked the Grammy and Oscar winner if he had a few words for Bryant’s family. Foxx replied, “God bless, man.”

TMZ followed up with any message for the fans?

Foxx replied, “You know what man, you live legendary, his transition will be legendary. He made us think about love more. You can’t put your mind around it, but I will say this, it will be looked at as something of legends. I can say it makes me want to embrace life and family more, and God bless him and his family. I absolutely have no words, they say God doesn’t make mistakes, so we got to go with God’s plan. Even though we don’t understand it. It’s sad, but at the same time, it’s of legends.”

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Kobe Bryant

On Sunday evening, former President Bill Clinton and wife former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sent their condolences after Bryant’s death.

[Kobe Bryant] “lived a very large life in a very short time,” according to CNN.

“Hillary and I are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and all those who died in today’s helicopter crash. Kobe brought excitement and joy to basketball fans, not just in Los Angeles but all over the U.S. and around the world. He was also a leader off the court, including in his advocacy for young people, especially the vulnerable and homeless — a passion I saw first- hand when I joined him and Vanessa for the opening of a housing project they and their foundation supported. Kobe Bryant lived a very large life in a very short time. But above all, he loved his family. Our prayers are with Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, and all those who lost loved ones today,” the Clintons said.

