Lakers’ Frank Vogel Gives Strong Comments About Danny Green

Out of all the players the Los Angeles Lakers added in the offseason, Anthony Davis gets most of the fanfare. While any praise he receives is well deserved, he’s not the only reason the team has completely turned things around. Outside of Davis, Danny Green was the most notable addition the team made. He’s always been a solid three-point shooter and strong defender but isn’t exactly Kawhi Leonard. Head coach Frank Vogel had some pretty strong praise for Green after Friday’s practice.

“He’s a true pro,” Vogel said of Green. “He’s been invaluable to our chemistry building this year. We had a lot of new faces coming together for the first time. You don’t know how that chemistry is going to come together and how quickly it is going to come together, but his personality, resume, experience, and body of work all have contributed to the belief we have on this team.

“Like I said, his personality. He’s a fun guy to be around. Everybody respects him. Everybody likes him. I think he’s really contributed from a chemistry standpoint as well as contributing on the floor.”

Green has started 40 games for the Lakers this season and while he’s not handling the bulk of the scoring, his defensive ability makes him an integral piece.

Quinn Cook Praises LeBron James’ Leadership

Another solid addition the team made was when they landed Quinn Cook. Part of the reason he came over to Los Angeles after leaving the Golden State Warrior was his relationship with LeBron James.

“He’s been my mentor since I was 18 years old,” Cook said, via Sports Illustrated. “He was my vet when I was his rookie in Cleveland and he’s always been a big brother to me. He was instrumental in me coming here and we’ve been inseparable since I’ve been here, just on and off the floor. He’s just the best teammate you could ask for and it’s just an honor to play with somebody like that.”

LeBron took a lot of heat for last season and his ability as a leader came into question thanks to his struggles to lead a young team. He clearly does better with veterans and nobody is questioning his leadership ability this season.

LeBron Calls Cook ‘True Professional’

Quinn Cook isn’t going to light up the scoreboard very much, but he’s one of the top three-point shooters on the Lakers. LeBron has a lot of confidence in the point guard.

“I’ve seen Quinn grind and grind and grind, get an opportunity in Golden State, make the most of it, continue to work,” James said. “Now he’s here and he’s making the most of it. He’s a true professional. He has the ability to put up bunches of points when an opportunity presents itself. But more importantly, he just always stays ready. Great teammate no matter what the circumstance is, whether he’s playing or not. It’s great being on the same team.”

The Lakers may lack a third star, but they don’t seem to need one. All the role players behind LeBron and Anthony Davis have proven to be strong fits.

