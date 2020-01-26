Rich Paul Sounds off on LeBron James Passing The Black Mamba

Lakers‘ forward LeBron James made history against the 76ers bypassing Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in the 3rd quarter in Saturday’s night’s game at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Entering the game against the Sixers, James needed just 18 points to pass Bryant [33,643 points] for third all-time on the all-time scoring list. He set the record on a running layup at the 7:24 mark in the third quarter.

“It’s another guy that I looked up to when I was in grade school and high school,” James said, via ESPN. “Seeing him come straight out of high school, he is someone that I used as inspiration. It was like, wow. Seeing a kid, 17 years old, come into the NBA, and trying to make an impact on a franchise, I used it as motivation. He helped me before he even knew of me because of what he was able to do. So, just to be able to, at this point in my career, to share the same jersey that he wore, be with this historical franchise and just represent the purple and gold, it’s very humbling, and it’s dope.”Kobe’s a legend, that’s for damn sure.”

Kobe Bryant took to Twitter to congratulate The King with the message, “Continuing to move the game forward, LeBron James. Much respect my brother #33644.”

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Rich Paul on LeBron James Passing Bryant

Rich Paul was a guest on the Hoop Stream with Cassidy Hubbarth, Kendrick Perkins, and Amin Elhassan on Saturday night and was asked how he would define this moment for him and LeBron James.

” For me, being a fan of the sport, first of all, there’s nothing like it and having the opportunity be with LeBron since was 16 years old. Seeing all the hard work paying off as he looks to pass one that our game has ever seen, it is just a testament to his hard work and dedication that he put in for the game,” said Paul. “And anytime that you have those two guys are basketball royalty and tonight you have a young emerging star Ben Simmons, who I also represent going against LeBron [James] and AD [Anthony Davis] and is not even in double digits in his career, which unbelievable with the thing he has accomplished with LeBron at the age of 35 still playing at a high level. It’s nothing like it, so I appreciate you guys.”

Before the game Sixers, head coach Brett Brown spoke to Tania Ganguli of the LA Times and shared that James has great character and is living right.

“Just as a fan, you just step back and watch his body of work no matter where he goes,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said before the game. “And it’s just off-the-charts unique and he does it with class. He really, amongst all his success and the attention he receives on a daily basis, the content need that your job requires, which I understand, he doesn’t seem to blink. He’s got character. He lives right, he acts right.

“He’s arguably the greatest player to ever play this sport. It’s just hard to remember an instance or moment that trumps the other. It’s just his collection of work. It’s ridiculous.”

