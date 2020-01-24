Latest Update on Possible Andre Iguodala Trade to Lakers

Andre Iguodala is not going to be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers — barring a miracle, of course.

As Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report states, Iguodala’s only chance at joining the Lakers is via free agency — which can only happen if he’s bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies. That would be because Iguodala is still under contract with the Grizzlies.

Pincus goes so far as to state that the Lakers won’t even be a factor unless Iguodala is bought out. However, Pincus does report that the Los Angeles Clippers are the more likely Los Angeles team to acquire the former Finals MVP considering their assets.

“Speaking of the Lakers (36-9), they would happily welcome Iguodala if he’s eventually bought out, but L.A. doesn’t have a clear path to the 2015 NBA Finals MVP and his $17.2 million salary, with no first-rounders to offer and valuable contributors Danny Green and/or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope necessary to make a trade cap-worthy. “We’re not buying him out,” an executive with the Grizzlies said. “We will trade him, period.” That probably makes the Lakers a long shot. But the Los Angeles Clippers (31-14) could be a contender, with Maurice Harkless as the primary expiring contract ($11 million) along with second-year guard Jerome Robinson ($3.6 million).”

Iguodala Comments on Lakers and Clippers

The Lakers are Clippers are currently deadlocked for supremacy in the Western Conference. While the Lakers have the superior record at 36-9 — five games better than the Clippers — the Clippers have defeated the Purple and Gold in both of their meetings this season.

When asked on his opinion of both of the Los Angeles teams, Iguodala admitted that while the Lakers have more depth, the Clippers have more firepower. Obviously, it’s hard to dissect Iguodala’s preference from that statement. But considering the 36-year-old’s desire to play for a contender while also assuming he wants to see a decent amount of playing time, one would think he would probably prefer the Clippers.

Pincus also mentions other teams such as the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings as possible contenders for the veteran forward’s services.

While a number of teams will be in the mix for Iguodala, the two main contenders are obviously the Los Angeles teams. The problem is, one of them does not have the assets to make a trade for Iguodala.

As Pincus stresses in his article, the Grizzlies have already stated they’re trading him — they’re not buying him out.

“We’re not buying him out,” an executive with the Grizzlies said. “We will trade him, period.”

Iguodala’s Chances of Playing For Grizzlies

Despite being under contract with Memphis, Iguodala has yet to appear in a single game for the Grizzlies. While that’s been great for Iguodala from a health standpoint, he is eager to play, as he mentioned during his First Take interview.

With that being said, the Grizzlies have emerged as one of the most surprising teams in the NBA last season. After being a bottom-feeding squad over the past two years, the Grizzlies have been led by Ja Morant and at 20-24, they’re currently a half-game behind the San Antonio Spurs for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

So is there a chance that Iguodala comes back to play for a possible playoff team in Memphis? Not a chance, says one former NBA executive.

“Water under the bridge,” one former NBA executive said. “And Iguodala wants to play for a team with a chance to do something special in the playoffs. Ja is amazing and the Grizzlies have been a lot better than anyone expected, but their best case is a first-round knockout to the [Los Angeles] Lakers.”

With the trade deadline on Feb. 6, we’ll just have to wait for Iguodala to be traded to see him play again.