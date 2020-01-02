LaMelo Ball Donating Salary to Australia Fire Victims Reveals Analyst

LaMelo Ball, a potential top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft this summer will be donating money to victims of Australian brushfires.

According to NBL analyst,Corey Homicide Williams, Melo Ball’s manager, Jermaine Jackson shared with him that Ball will donate one month’s salary to victims of the tragic NSW Fires.

LaMelo Ball, 18 is averaging 17 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Illawarra Hawks of the NBL20 basketball leage. the Hawks. Once a five-star UCLA commit, his older brother, Lonzo Ball, was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 and is currently a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Sources have told me that @IllawarraHawks PG LaMelo Ball @MELOD1P is donating one month of his @NBL salary to victims of the tragic NSW Fires. Thoughts and prayers go out to the families and victims affected by the tragedy. — Corey “Homicide” Williams (@chomicide) January 2, 2020

“It’s horrible what’s happening in New South Wales,” Corey “Homicide” Williams told me.

“These fires literally have destroyed families lives and it continues to get worse. It’s a state of emergency in some areas in New South Wales.”

Williams is a New York City basketball legend who played in the Australian National Basketball League and earned league MVP honors in 2010 with the Townsville Crocodiles. Now a television in Australia and seemingly an insider on all thing’s LaMelo Ball these days, “Melo Ball’s efforts are admirable,” Williams told me.

“He understands that he is in a position to help others and I strongly believe If you are in a position to help others by giving back, you do it. Good on him.”

According to The Guardian: Tens of thousands of people remained stranded on Thursday evening while attempting to flee bushfire-ravaged areas of the south-east Australian coast – having earlier been urged to leave before the return of extreme and dangerous weather conditions. The mass evacuation of communities in New South Wales and Victoria is among the largest ever emergency movements of people in Australia. The numbers fleeing the bushfire crisis remain unclear, but are expected to compare to the 60,000 people who were flown out of Darwin after Cyclone Tracy in 1974.

LaMelo Ball has wowed many since he garnered much attention in February 2017 when he scored 92 points as a high school student at Chino Hills High School in southern California.

Now a potential NBA lottery pick, his presence is felt in Australia while playing in the NBL20 for the Illawarra Hawks this season where he’s drawn record crowds.

Ball was out of action last month with a bruised right foot, but in his absence, his name has still been buzzing.

Over the weekend, it was reported that LaMelo Ball was offered a $100 million sneaker deal with an undisclosed sneaker company that included a private jet for use at his disposal. “They are not going to lose Melo,” Corey “Homicide” Williams told me.

“They are going to do everything in their power to execute this offer. In my opinion, this company knows this is a one of kind opportunity. Melo hype is as big as MJ. Pick one.”

Nike, Adidas, Puma and Air Jordan…take your pick!

Balls’ AAU rival, Zion Williamson, who is now a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, signed a $75 million deal with Air Jordan. The two garnered heavy attention at the Adidas Uprising Summer Championships in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2017. Ball scored 31. Williamson scored 28 and his team got the 104-92 win.

Is Melo big payday coming next? Ball is popular digitally having amassed over 5 million Instagram followers. His skills are there too. “He’s playing in one of the top leagues,” former high school standout, Lenny Cooke told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“I like his aggressiveness.

“I think he will be successful.

He’s smooth. He’s got a smooth name to him. He said that he was better than his brother. I think so”