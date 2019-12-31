LaMelo Ball Offered $100 Million, Private Jet, Sneaker Deal Reveals Analyst

LaMelo Ball may have a huge sneaker deal on the table.

BREAKING NEWS: A source close to me in the USA have just told me @MELOD1P has been offered $100MILLION & A PRIVATE JET to sign a Sneaker Endorsement Deal. With an offer like this, no way he isn’t going #1 in the @nba 2020 Draft. pic.twitter.com/IJ33N4s4E5 — Corey “Homicide” Williams (@chomicide) December 31, 2019

According to NBL analyst Corey Homicide Williams an undisclosed sneaker company has offered Ball $100 million and a private jet at his disposal.

“Just got off the phone with a source close to me in America that just told me [that] a sneaker company has offered LaMelo Ball a private jet and $100 million dollars,” Williams said in an Instagram post.

“They want to endorse this kid.”

Williams then doubled down:

“I’m going to say that again: A source close to me [that] I just got off the phone with is telling me a sneaker company has offered LaMelo Ball $100 million dollars and a jet. If this ain’t the number one pick, I don’t know what is. Marinate on that!”

Whoa!

Williams is a New York City basketball legend who played in the Australian National Basketball League and earned league MVP honors in 2010 with the Townsville Crocodiles.

I reached out to Williams this evening. He tells me that sneaker inquiries for Ball are quite ‘serious.’ “They are not going to lose Melo,” he told me this evening via text message.

“They are going to do everything in their power to execute this offer. In my opinion, this company knows this is a one of kind opportunity. Melo hype is as big as MJ. Pick one.”

Williams declined to comment on what sneaker company made the offer to Ball.

Worth noting: Nike has been cutting edge for years with notable names like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Vince Carter and Carmelo Anthony donning the swish.

But in the last year, Puma Basketball has made huge strides in the basketball shoe market. In the 90s Vince Carter wore the shoe and then stopped.

In the last year, Puma signed hip hop icon Jay-Z and hoops icon Jalen Rose as the OG faces of the brand while signing current NBA talent like the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma, Danny Green and DeMarcus Cousins, Phoenix Suns’ DeAndre Ayton and the New York Knicks’ RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox and Bobby Portis.

Could LaMelo be the young name that would transition Puma?

This level of sneaker talk comes at a very interesting point.

For those keeping score at home: Melo Ball and Zion Williamson were internet sensations coming out of high school and were known for both their game and their popularity.

Think LeBron James, Amare Stoudemire, Lenny Cooke and Carmelo Anthony but two decades later!

Could this be the battle for social media shoe power?

According to Sports Illustrated, New Orleans Pelicans rookie, Zion Williamson signed a reported 5-year, $75 million deal.

Williamson’s shoe deal with Air Jordan trails only LeBron James’ $90 million shoe deal that he signed in his rookie year in 2003.

Meanwhile back at the ranch: LaMelo Ball is believed by many to be the number one overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Ball is currently playing in the NBL20 with the Illawarra Hawks where the 18 year old is averaging 17 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 31 minutes per game for the Hawks.

Ball, 18, was once a five-star UCLA commit. His brother, LiAngelo Ball played at UCLA, as well as his older brother, Lonzo Ball who plays for the New Orleans Pelicans and was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017.

Earlier this month it was reported that Ball is sitting out with a foot injury.