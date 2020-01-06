Cowboys Unable to Lure Lincoln Riley Away From College Football

Many Cowboys fans were hoping the team could land Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that all indications are Riley was not leaving college football for the Cowboys job.

“As far as I can tell, Lincoln Riley wasn’t leaving college football,” Rapoport said on Good Morning Football.

Rapoport also noted that the Cowboys conducted a “small search” and only interviewed Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis. Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson reported that Jerry Jones soured on hiring someone from the college ranks, preferring to find someone with NFL head coaching experience.

“The coaching search interviews are 100-percent Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones driven,” Robinson noted on Twitter. “This process won’t be broad “group think” by any means and it’s ultimately going to come down to how candidates have fared answering questions for Jerry and Stephen… A reason why we’re hearing HC names w/ significant NFL experience (McCarthy, Lewis, Payton, etc.) and less about Rhule, Riley & Meyer is that Jerry (and Jerry specifically) isn’t big on another elongated “teaching” process like the last one w/ Garrett. Being proven will count.”

The Cowboys Did Not Interview Any College Football Coaches

For months, there had been buzz the Cowboys would look to try to lure Riley, Urban Meyer or another top college football coach. Based on all reports, the Cowboys did not even interview a college football coach for the position. The Cowboys were reportedly going to gauge Riley’s interest in the position, but it looks like those discussions did not get very far.

Riley has generated a lot of NFL buzz after coaching back-to-back No. 1 draft picks in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. Riley is considered one of the best offensive minds in football but for now, it looks like he is staying in Norman. Rapoport reported in December that the Cowboys had a close relationship with Riley thanks to the recruitment of Jones’ grandson.

“I am told keep on eye on Lincoln Riley, the promising young coach out of Oklahoma,” Rapoport noted, per FanSided. “Here’s one of the reasons why. The Joneses, Jerry and Stephen, already have formed a close relationship with Lincoln Riley going back to the recruitment of walk-on quarterback John Stephen, who is Jerry Jones’ grandson. Lincoln Riley took a home visit with the Joneses … That is the time they realized what a genius this guy was at offensive football and how they became smitten with him.”

During the Regular Season, Riley Was Linked to the Cowboys as a Top Candidate

The Cowboys ended up hiring Mike McCarthy, but there were multiple reports that Dallas would look towards Riley. NFL Network’s Jane Slater listed Riley and several other college candidates during a December report.

“Jerry Jones says Jason Garrett will remain the coach but I can confirm a very real interest in Urban Meyer. In fact, I’m told Stephen Jones spoke with him recently. Lincoln Riley remains a strong candidate & file this name as a possibility Clemson OC Tony Elliott per sources,” Slater tweeted.

In the end, McCarthy’s winning pedigree, Super Bowl and NFL coaching experience were too much for the Cowboys to pass up. It will be interesting to see if another team will try to lure Riley away from college football.