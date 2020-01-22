Update on Damon Harrison’s Potential Retirement From Lions

The Detroit Lions could be dealing with a notable retirement this offseason in the form of defensive tackle Damon Harrison, but so far, mum remains the word on that case.

Harrison has been said to be pondering retirement this offseason, but don’t count on the Lions or head coach Matt Patricia pushing him for a rushed decision.

According to a piece by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Patricia said at the Senior Bowl he still doesn’t know what Harrison plans to do, but also doesn’t expect the defensive tackle to have a fast answer at this point.

Here’s a look at what was written:

“At the end of the season, I tell all the players, coaches, everybody kind of that’s involved, I think everyone just needs to let the emotion of the season calm down and certainly from that standpoint, all the players get away, get with your families,” Patricia said. “It seems crazy, but it’s still only January, we’re not even in February yet. So all that stuff will take care of itself” A league source told the Free Press on Monday that Harrison is still at least a few weeks away from finalizing his decision. If he retires, the Lions will have to find a new anchor for the middle of their defensive line in free agency or the draft, though Patricia declined to say when the Lions need a decision by on Tuesday.”

Harrison is likely to continue to take his time to make a decision this offseason, something the Lions are likely just fine with given the important role he plays up front for the team.

Damon Harrison Hinted at NFL Retirement

Harrison, who was acquired in the 2018 season for a fifth round draft pick, is pondering retirement. While his mind is not made up at this point, Harrison was apparently emotional about the looming decision in the locker room after Week 17’s finale against the Green Bay Packers.

Here’s a look at what Harrison had to say:

Lions veteran DT Damon Snacks Harrison was asked about retirement. Fighting through tears (and much pain/injury this season) here is some of what he responded with: pic.twitter.com/QprrBJgo5z — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) December 29, 2019

It’s a surprise to see Harrison pondering retirement, considering he played well for the Lions in 2018. 2019 was a challenge with health and otherwise for Harrison, but he is still an elite stuffer in the middle of the line at 31 years old. Seemingly, he would still have enough left physically to the naked eye to compete.

Perhaps mentally and emotionally, Harrison might decide he’s finished. In any event, the defensive tackle might simply need some more time away to make his decision.

Damon Harrison Explains 2019 Season

Arguably, Harrison changed Detroit’s run defense himself last season, taking a group which was average and turning it into a group which was very stout up front as well as gritty.

This season, though, Harrison got off to a slow start with the Lions and never really recovered. He and his team have been run over in the early season up front and aren’t stopping the run with consistency at all. As a whole, the group has been very below average and have been pushed around in the trenches so far this season. It’s something plenty are disappointed about, including Harrison.

So what’s been the problem? Harrison seems to think teams are bodying him up as much as they ever have, which isn’t an excuse, but something the lineman must account for.

“I would just say teams are doing a good job of making sure I’m accounted for. That hasn’t stopped me in the past and I don’t see why it should stop me now,” Harrison told the media about his slow start to the 2019 season.

Did they play him any differently? Perhaps not exactly.

“I wouldn’t say differently. They’re just doing a good job of getting me off some things I am struggling with now,” he said a few months back, declining to mention what things those were specifically.

As Harrison battled health struggles down the stretch every single week, he couldn’t help the team’s defense get over the hump in the end.

Will that play a role in his decision to walk away? Only time will tell.

