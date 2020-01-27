Lions Players Play Starring Role in 2020 NFL Pro Bowl

The Detroit Lions have struggled to get folks into the NFL Pro Bowl for years, but when they manage to get some of them there, they always show well in the game.

In the 2020 version of the game, the Lions managed to get wideout Kenny Golladay and cornerback Darius Slay into the fray, and neither one of them disappointed with their ability to show out against the best of the best.

Both Golladay and Slay had big time games in the Pro Bowl, with Golladay leading the NFC in receiving with 109 yards and Slay also generating a few tackles and a pass breakup.

Nice game for the two Lions at the Pro Bowl:

WR Kenny Golladay had 3 catches for a game-high 109 yards.

CB Darius Slay had four tackles and one pass defensed. — Mike O'Hara (@MikeOHaraNFL) January 27, 2020

Here’s a look at one of Golladay’s biggest catches on the afternoon from Drew Brees.

For a pair of guys who have been overlooked, it’s not a stretch to say that many would not have seen this type of impact coming on the game. It was nice to see both Golladay and Slay show up and show out, while also proving that they belong on this big stage.

Darius Slay’s 2019 Stats

The Lions didn’t get as dominant of a season out of Slay as they had in years past, but he was still good enough to crack the Pro Bowl given his work. This season, Slay had 46 tackles and 2 interceptions, and in the second half of the season, was fighting injuries off while trying to play.

Even in spite of the numbers not always adding up, Slay remains one of the best cover corners in football, and a player that everyone singles out in terms of being one of the most important players on the Detroit defense.

It was yet another Pro Bowl for Slay, and he’s been to three straight games now for the Lions, which is an exciting total that points to the fact that he is going to be a player who routinely cracks the game.

Kenny Golladay’s 2019 Stats

The big finish to the season for Golladay in this game should have been expected. From nearly the start of the season until now, Golladay has been having an excellent season catching the ball. He’s put up 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns going into the season finale. He’s had some huge games already this season, and five times Golladay has gone well over 100 yards in a game catching the ball for the Lions.

In total, Golladay has enjoyed arguably the best start to a career of any wideout in his 2017 draft class not named JuJu Smith-Schuster. With 1,783 yards and 12 touchdowns thus far in his career coming into the 2019 season on the field, Golladay looks like an obvious top dog in Detroit for the foreseeable future with Matthew Stafford tossing him the rock. That’s good news for the Lions, who have long pondered how to find production at the wideout position minus Calvin Johnson. Not an issue anymore with Golladay taking over.

The Lions are going to be happy to keep Golladay in the mix for 2020, and his emergence as one of the top wideouts in the NFL will be easy to see next season with more team health.

Hopefully, Golladay continues to get more buzz and more love for what he’s been able to do on the field in his short career. The duo deserves love for their ability to

