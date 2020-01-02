Writer Suggests Lions Target Top Wideout in NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions are looking to reshape their team in many different ways this offseason, and most figure they need the biggest infusion of talent on defense.

Could an offensive addition make sense? One writer pondered that aloud after watching Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy dominate his bowl game against the Michigan Wolverines. Jeudy had a nice day, and made a ton of huge catches. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press wondered if a pairing with Kenny Golladay might make sense.

So Lions fans who watched Alabama-Michigan today, could you get behind Jerry Jeudy at No. 3? A Golladay-Jeudy tandem would be pretty damn scary for years to come. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) January 1, 2020

Detroit’s needs likely lie elsewhere, but with Marvin Jones a free agent after 2020 and Golladay needing a new deal and not much beyond that at wideout, it could be a sneaky good option for the team to consider. Arguably, Jeudy is going to be the most coveted wideout in the draft given his pro skills.

Is he right for the Lions, though? That will be the big decision that could have to be made.

Jerry Jeudy Stats

While at Alabama, Jeudy put up some great numbers, going for 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns in three years. He’s a player who has the physicality and route running polish to be able to excel in multiple ways for a team, and that’s why most figure he will be the top wide receiver taken. Many mock drafts have had Jeudy going safely within the top 10, if not the top 5.

When he’s drafted, Jeudy will join the ranks of the other Alabama wideouts like Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones who have gone on to do big things in the NFL. For this reason, the pro pedigree of the program could loom large in where Jeudy is drafted, in addition to his excellent numbers thus far. The NFL Combine might only solidify this fact in the minds of many evaluators.

Lions Biggest 2020 NFL Draft Need is Defensive End

Detroit cannot pressure the quarterback meaningfully in 2019, something that has been painfully obvious for weeks and that is a glaring problem given what the team has done to add to the front in recent months and years. Part of the problem has been injury, but beyond Trey Flowers and Da’Shawn Hand, the Lions simply don’t have any young building blocks they can count on right now. The team has to find some form of consistency in the trenches, and that is why it’s a major need for them moving forward.

If the draft were held today, the Lions would have to target some type of defensive end or pass rush specialist highly, and Chase Young would be the top option if he were there. Without a few impact players here in 2020, it’s tough to imagine the Lions turning their defensive fortunes around.

In the event Young wasn’t on the board, the Lions would likely be content to grab Jeff Okudah. While defensive end is the biggest need on the team, cornerback isn’t far behind. Detroit’s backfield has been searching in vain for another top flight cornerback for some time, and Okudah could give them just the right mix at the spot. Defensive tackle Derrick Brown figured

Whether Okudah or Young, the Lions could score with a pair of Buckeye defenders. With Brown, they could get a top SEC player. Either way, defense could be on the menu most of all.

If Jeudy is the best player overall though, the Lions could have a big decision to make.

READ NEXT: Lions Coaches Could Work 2020 Senior Bowl