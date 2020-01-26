Kawhi Leonard Rocks New Balance Hoodie to Strip Club Prior to Triple-Double

Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard is one of the NBA‘s brightest stars. Yet, despite capturing two NBA titles and four All-Star bids, one honor has alluded him during his eight-year professional career, that is until Friday night.

Leonard recorded his first-ever triple-double in a comeback 122-117 victory over the Miami Heat. Leonard grabbed 10 boards, had 10 dimes, and scored 33 points. Little did we know that Leonard’s extra pep in his step may have come from some extracurricular activities the night before.

Watch Kawhi Leonard Hit Strip Club Night Before Triple-Double

Kawhi Leonard apparently wasn’t lying when he proclaimed himself a “fun guy.” The reigning Finals MVP has taken Twitter by storm as clips of what appears to be the Clippers star have circulated the web in which Leonard can be seen getting a lapdance from a stripper at a strip club.

The video was apparently taken the night prior to Leonard’s career night. The clip is titled “see why Kawhi doesn’t play on back to backs.” Obviously making light of his tendency to take games off due to “load management.”

You can watch the NSFW video here or check out the still photos below.

kawhi leonard managing his load at a strip club near YOU 💯🐐😳 pic.twitter.com/wydy7XxIgF — ‘ (@stefonmoss) January 25, 2020

Twitter Clowns Kawhi For New Balance Hoodie

Twitter users wasted no time commenting on Kawhi’s pre-game adventure. Furthermore, they wasted no time commenting upon his apparel. With the hashtag #newbalance trending on Twitter, you can help yourself to some choice humor. Check out a few examples, below.

Can’t even imagine the reaction of #newbalance Marketing Execs seeing themselves trending cause of their hoodie. The cynic in me says #Kawhi was looking for a reason to end their partnership. pic.twitter.com/KKL0qZIQbU — Michael Ash (@TheMichaelAsh) January 26, 2020

Me going to get a #newbalance shoes and shirt set pic.twitter.com/xDUuN5Flbj — 👑King .. (@chagreatleader4) January 26, 2020

Me in the strip club looking over at Kawhi getting a lap dance with New Balance on pic.twitter.com/PzkaW36UcU — Mr Lowkey 🐍 (@LOWKEYTREV) January 26, 2020

As the saying goes, all publicity is good publicity. When Leonard signed a multiyear endorsement deal with them back in November of 2018, New Balance definitely expected some additional time in the limelight. Though a strip club trip might not have been the brand recognition that New Balance was looking for, it did result in their brand trending on Twitter.

