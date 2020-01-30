Mavericks Luka Doncic To Undergo MRI On Right Ankle

Luka Doncic injured his ankle earlier in the year and missed just four games with the ailment. During today’s practice, the Dallas Mavericks star reinjured his ankle and is expected to miss additional time.

A source describes Luka Doncic's right ankle injury as similar to the one he suffered earlier this season. Doncic missed four games and returned to practice 10 days later after his previous ankle sprain. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 30, 2020

Doncic will undergo an MRI on the ankle on Friday to determine the severity of the injury.

Doncic is having one of the best sophomore campaigns in recent memory. The wing is scoring 28.8 points while grabbing 9.5 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per contest. The Mavericks currently own the 5th best record in the Western Conference.

