McGregor vs. Cerrone UFC 246: Prediction, Live Updates & Final Result

Fight day is here, people and it’s a big one. UFC 246 features the return of Conor McGregor against popular contender Donald Cerrone in a bout that’s sure to produce plenty of action for however long it lasts.

Heavy has you covered with everything that happens live Saturday night during the main event and undercard. Join us here for live results beginning at 6:15 p.m. ET (3:15 p.m. PT) when the Early Prelims start on UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+ and stay with us all the way until the main event is over.

UFC 246 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and early prelims on UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+.

In the main event, Irish superstar Conor McGregor (21-4) faces real-life “BMF” cowboy Donald Cerrone (36-13).

In the co-main event, former bantamweight champ Holly Holm (21-4 MMA, 17-4 UFC) takes on Raquel Pennington in a long-awaited rematch.

Follow along with Heavy for live updates and official results beginning at 6:15 p.m. ET for the UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+ Early Prelims, 8 p.m. ET for the ESPN2 Prelims, and 10 p.m. ET for the Main Card on pay-per-view featuring McGregor vs. Cerrone in the main event.

Conor McGregor is finally back, so don’t miss any of the action from what’s sure to be one of the biggest UFC cards of the entire year.

UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone Prediction

McGregor, 31, hasn’t been in the Octagon since losing via fourth-round submission to UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That’s a long time to be away from the sport, but McGregor is a known gym rat who always lives the life of a fighter no matter what else he has going on.

That will help him when he faces Cerrone, 36, a solid lightweight contender but not considered one of the top fighters in the division at this point in his career, though that might be just because 155 is so very deep.

Even though this fight is being contested at welterweight and Cerrone didn’t have to cut down in weight during fight camp, any benefit he received from it will also have been received by McGregor. That’s bad news for Cerrone, who isn’t quite on the same level.

Prediction: Cerrone tries to go toe-to-toe with McGregor and pays for it. McGregor via TKO in the first round. Cerrone is game, but McGregor’s left-hand counter is too stiff for the American to handle.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

UFC 246 Early Prelims Results

Askar Askarov vs. Tim Elliot

Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich

UFC 246 Prelims Results

Maycee Barber vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Andre Fili

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Drew Dober

Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet

UFC 246 Main Card Results

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Maurice Greene vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Ode Osbourne vs. Brian Kelleher

Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Anthony Pettis

READ NEXT: Manny Pacquiao Sends Public Message to Conor McGregor