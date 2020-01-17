Manny Pacquiao Sends Public Message to Conor McGregor

Superstar boxer Manny Pacquiao delivered a message to Conor McGregor Friday ahead of McGregor’s upcoming battle against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 in Las Vegas. Pacquiao, 41, from the Philippines, is one of the fighter’s McGregor told the media earlier this week he was interested in facing next in a crossover boxing event.

The message was distributed via Yahoo’s Kevin Iole on Twitter where Pacquiao is standing alongside longtime associate Sean Gibbons.

“Hello, Conor. Good luck on your fight on Saturday night and do all your best,” said Pacquiao.

Added Gibbons: “After that, if you want to get a proper fight…”.

It seems like Pacquiao vs. McGregor might actually be on the table for 2020.

