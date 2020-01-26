Nate Diaz on McGregor vs. Cerrone and Potential UFC Return

Conor “Notorious” McGregor’s comeback fight against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 was a success for the Irishman, and now the world awaits the announcement of his next opponent. One man that has been linked to Notorious as a possible matchup is someone he has already fought twice, UFC welterweight Nate Diaz.

Both men have earned a victory over the other, with Diaz winning the first fight between the two at UFC 196 and McGregor winning the second at UFC 202.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi caught up with Diaz at Bellator 238. The fighter from Stockton, Calif. was at the event on Saturday to support his teammate Chris Avila. Avila won his fight against Anthony Taylor via majority decision.

Diaz Is Not Impressed With McGregor’s Win at UFC 246

Raimondi asked Diaz for his thoughts on the fight between Notorious and Cowboy.

Diaz said, as transcribed by Raimondi, “Cowboy doesn’t care about winning and losing, so [McGregor] didn’t have a very hard fight on his hands.”

Notorious only needed 40 seconds to put Cerrone away. McGregor drilled him with shoulder strikes, a knee, a head kick and multiple punches that left Cowboy with a broken nose and a mild fracture to his orbital bone. Diaz, who defeated Cerrone back in 2011 via a dominant unanimous decision, seems less than impressed with the UFC 246 main event.

After the bout, Diaz took to Twitter to tweet “weak as f—k.” When asked about Diaz’s response to the UFC 246 main event, McGregor teased a trilogy fight against him by saying, “Let’s go, Nathan. Let’s go, brother; number three. It’s always here, so we’re right here, Nathan.”

Nate Diaz Is in No Rush to Get Back Inside the Octagon

Raimondi also inquired into Diaz’s potential UFC return. He told the journalist that he is planning to sit out for a few months to see what happens.

Diaz also said about the timeline, as transcribed by Raimondi, that he will come back “when the time is right.”

There are many possibilities to what Diaz means when he says that he wants to see what happens. He may be waiting to see what happens with Jorge Masvidal and Notorious. Those two men have been linked to each other and Diaz. So he could be waiting to see what route the UFC is planning to take with the three men.

Diaz fought Masvidal at UFC 244 and lost to him via doctor’s stoppage between the third and fourth rounds. He had a nasty cut above his eye, which prompted the doctor to call the fight. Right after the decision, there were calls for an immediate rematch from both fighters as well as many fans.

Diaz seems to be in no rush for his next match, which isn’t out of the ordinary for the man from Stockton.

