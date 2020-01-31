Nate Diaz in Lil Wayne, Travis Barker Music Video [WATCH]

MMA star Nate Diaz is featured in the brand-new music video “Gimme Brain” that features Travis Barker, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross. The UFC welterweight was last seen in the Octagon when he took on Jorge Masvidal for the “Baddest Motherf**ker” title. Diaz ultimately lost the fight to Masvidal via doctor’s stoppage.

Before that match with Masvidal, Diaz snapped his three-year hiatus from MMA competition when he returned to face Anthony Pettis at UFC 241. Diaz won that fight by unanimous decision.

But Diaz has also been busy outside the UFC as well. He is seen in the following music video called ‘Gimme Brain,’ which is a single from Barker’s label DTA Records.

Diaz is featured in the video between the 33 to 40-second mark.

Disclaimer: This video is NSFW, and it contains expletive language. Here’s the music video:

Travis Barker – "Gimme Brain" feat. Lil Wayne & Rick Ross (Official Music Video – WSHH Exclusive)

