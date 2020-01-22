NBA Basketball TV Schedule: How to Watch Zion Williamson’s NBA Debut Tonight

The NBA‘s first overall draft pick, Zion Williamson, will be stepping on to an NBA court in a regular-season game for the first time in his professional career tonight, and we’ve got you covered.

Zion, who has been sidelined since the preseason with a knee injury, will see his first game action this season against the San Antonio Spurs. Learns how to watch and stream the Spurs-Pelicans matchup tonight, along with the rest of the Wednesday night slate of NBA games.

Zion Williamson Set to Make NBA Debut Tonight on ESPN

San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans Time: 9:30 pm ET Date: Wednesday, 1/22 (Today) Place: Smoothie King Center (New Orleans, LA) Coverage: ESPN, ESPN App, FSNO, FSSW Spread: New Orleans Pelicans (-3.5)

How to Watch/Stream:

Once word broke that Zion Williamson would be making his much-awaited NBA debut this week, the league and ESPN worked quickly to flex his game to primetime for our viewing pleasures. If you live in the local areas of one of these two teams you can watch the game through Fox Sports New Orleans or Fox Sports Southwest. For the rest of the nation, ESPN will be airing the game on their network, as well as through the ESPN app. To access the app you will have to log in using your cable provider.

YouTube TV, VidoGo, and Sling TV all offer ESPN in their channel packages. The majority of these streaming services offer a 5-7 day free trial for new customers.

Other NBA Games on Tonight’s Schedule

Oklahoma City Thunder at Orlando Magic Time: 7:00 pm ET Date: Wednesday, 1/22 (Today) Place: Amway Center (Orlando, FL) Coverage: FSOK, FSFL Spread: Orlando Magic (-1.5) Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors Time: 7:00 pm ET Date: Wednesday, 1/22 (Today) Place: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON) Coverage: ESPN, ESPN APP, NSPA Spread: Toronto Raptors (-7)

Sacramento Kings at Detroit Pistons Time: 7:00 pm ET Date: Wednesday, 1/22 (Today) Place: Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, MI) Coverage: FSDT, NSCA Spread: Detroit Pistons (-1)

Los Angeles Clippers at Atlanta Hawks Time: 7:30 pm ET Date: Wednesday, 1/22 (Today) Place: State Farm Arena (Atlanta, GA) Coverage: PT, FSSE Spread: Los Angeles Clippers (-3.5)

Washington Wizards at Miami Heat Time: 7:30 pm ET Date: Wednesday, 1/22 (Today) Place: AmericanAirlines Arena (Miami, FL) Coverage: SUN, NSWA Spread: Miami Heat (-9.5)

Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks Time: 7:30 pm ET Date: Wednesday, 1/22 (Today) Place: Madison Square Garden (New York City, NY) Coverage: SPEC, MSG Spread: Los Angeles Lakers (-11.5)

Memphis Grizzlies at Boston Celtics Time: 7:30 pm ET Date: Wednesday, 1/22 (Today) Place: TD Garden (Boston, MA) Coverage: FSSE, NBSB Spread: Boston Celtics (-7)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Chicago Bulls Time: 8:00 pm ET Date: Wednesday, 1/22 (Today) Place: United Center (Chicago, IL) Coverage: FSN, NBCH Spread: Minnesota Timberwolves (-1)

Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets Time: 8:00 pm ET Date: Wednesday, 1/22 (Today) Place: Toyota Center (Houston, TX) Coverage: ATL, ATSW Spread: Houston Rockets (-8.5)

Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns Time: 9:00 pm ET Date: Wednesday, 1/22 (Today) Place: Talking Stick Resort Arena (Phoenix, AZ) Coverage: FSAZ, FSIN Spread: Indiana Pacers (-1.5)

Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors Time: 10:00 pm ET Date: Wednesday, 1/22 (Today) Place: Chase Center (San Francisco, CA) Coverage: ATRM, NSBA Spread: Utah Jazz (-8.5)

