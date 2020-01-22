NBA Basketball TV Schedule: How to Watch Zion Williamson’s NBA Debut Tonight

The NBA‘s first overall draft pick, Zion Williamson, will be stepping on to an NBA court in a regular-season game for the first time in his professional career tonight, and we’ve got you covered.
Zion, who has been sidelined since the preseason with a knee injury, will see his first game action this season against the San Antonio Spurs. Learns how to watch and stream the Spurs-Pelicans matchup tonight, along with the rest of the Wednesday night slate of NBA games.
Zion Williamson Set to Make NBA Debut Tonight on ESPN
- San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans
- Time: 9:30 pm ET
- Date: Wednesday, 1/22 (Today)
- Place: Smoothie King Center (New Orleans, LA)
- Coverage: ESPN, ESPN App, FSNO, FSSW
- Spread: New Orleans Pelicans (-3.5)
How to Watch/Stream:
Once word broke that Zion Williamson would be making his much-awaited NBA debut this week, the league and ESPN worked quickly to flex his game to primetime for our viewing pleasures. If you live in the local areas of one of these two teams you can watch the game through Fox Sports New Orleans or Fox Sports Southwest. For the rest of the nation, ESPN will be airing the game on their network, as well as through the ESPN app. To access the app you will have to log in using your cable provider.
YouTube TV, VidoGo, and Sling TV all offer ESPN in their channel packages. The majority of these streaming services offer a 5-7 day free trial for new customers.
Other NBA Games on Tonight’s Schedule
-
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Orlando Magic
- Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Date: Wednesday, 1/22 (Today)
- Place: Amway Center (Orlando, FL)
- Coverage: FSOK, FSFL
- Spread: Orlando Magic (-1.5)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors
- Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Date: Wednesday, 1/22 (Today)
- Place: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON)
- Coverage: ESPN, ESPN APP, NSPA
- Spread: Toronto Raptors (-7)
- Sacramento Kings at Detroit Pistons
- Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Date: Wednesday, 1/22 (Today)
- Place: Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, MI)
- Coverage: FSDT, NSCA
- Spread: Detroit Pistons (-1)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Atlanta Hawks
- Time: 7:30 pm ET
- Date: Wednesday, 1/22 (Today)
- Place: State Farm Arena (Atlanta, GA)
- Coverage: PT, FSSE
- Spread: Los Angeles Clippers (-3.5)
- Washington Wizards at Miami Heat
- Time: 7:30 pm ET
- Date: Wednesday, 1/22 (Today)
- Place: AmericanAirlines Arena (Miami, FL)
- Coverage: SUN, NSWA
- Spread: Miami Heat (-9.5)
- Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks
- Time: 7:30 pm ET
- Date: Wednesday, 1/22 (Today)
- Place: Madison Square Garden (New York City, NY)
- Coverage: SPEC, MSG
- Spread: Los Angeles Lakers (-11.5)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Boston Celtics
- Time: 7:30 pm ET
- Date: Wednesday, 1/22 (Today)
- Place: TD Garden (Boston, MA)
- Coverage: FSSE, NBSB
- Spread: Boston Celtics (-7)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Chicago Bulls
- Time: 8:00 pm ET
- Date: Wednesday, 1/22 (Today)
- Place: United Center (Chicago, IL)
- Coverage: FSN, NBCH
- Spread: Minnesota Timberwolves (-1)
- Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets
- Time: 8:00 pm ET
- Date: Wednesday, 1/22 (Today)
- Place: Toyota Center (Houston, TX)
- Coverage: ATL, ATSW
- Spread: Houston Rockets (-8.5)
- Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns
- Time: 9:00 pm ET
- Date: Wednesday, 1/22 (Today)
- Place: Talking Stick Resort Arena (Phoenix, AZ)
- Coverage: FSAZ, FSIN
- Spread: Indiana Pacers (-1.5)
- Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors
- Time: 10:00 pm ET
- Date: Wednesday, 1/22 (Today)
- Place: Chase Center (San Francisco, CA)
- Coverage: ATRM, NSBA
- Spread: Utah Jazz (-8.5)
READ NEXT: Aaron Rodgers Reveals Strong Thoughts Against Christianity