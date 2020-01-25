Former NBA All-Star Big Man Wants To Sign With Lakers or Clippers: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers could have some help from a former NBA All-Star.

While the Lakers seem to be concentrated on somehow acquiring former Finals MVP Andre Iguodala and the recently retired Darren Collison, a recent report from Sam Smith on the Chicago Bulls’ official website indicates that free agent big man Joakim Noah is awaiting a call from the Lakers or the Los Angeles Clippers.

“As for Noah, I wouldn’t be surprised if they (Bulls) contacted him. I saw Thursday with Powell’s injury rumors about Dallas’ interest. I heard Noah was having a private workout for NBA teams either this week or next. He seems ready to play, though I’ve heard he’s been waiting for an injury possibility with the Lakers or Clippers. Not wishing, mind you, but things happen. They haven’t yet. He seems set on playing for a high level contending team or not playing. My sense is the Bulls don’t fit his definition at this time.”

Noah Would Only Be Signed by Lakers Due To Injury

The 34-year-old Noah hasn’t been under contract with an NBA team this season, but he did make a return with the Memphis Grizzlies last season. In 42 appearances for the Grizzlies, Noah looked better than he did in years. He averaged 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds in just 16.7 minutes per game. He also converted on 51.7 percent of his field goal attempts.

In other words, for the first time in years, Noah wasn’t slowed down by injuries — and he looked productive in a bit rotation role for the Grizzlies.

The question is, do the Lakers really have a desire for another big man?

Noah specializes in blocks, rebounds, hustle plays and pick and rolls — which the Lakers already have in Dwight Howard. Furthermore, they also have another big man in JaVale McGee who can do the same thing.

Despite the Lakers’ superb record, their main weakness seems to be the lack of a playmaker outside of LeBron James. The Lakers’ on-court offensive rating with James in is a ridiculous 114.5 rating. Without him, their offensive rating drops 10.6 points down to 103.9. It’s an astonishing difference.

As mentioned in the article, it appears as if Noah is waiting for an injury to occur for the Lakers to call him. If Howard and McGee both remain healthy, Noah could remain a free agent heading into the postseason.

Lakers Have Little Chance at Acquiring Andre Iguodala

As far as Iguodala is concerned, the latest reports indicate that the Clippers — not the Lakers — are the favorites to land the veteran forward.

That would be because the Lakers don’t have the assets to make a trade for the former Finals MVP. On the other hand, the Clippers do, as Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report indicates.

“Speaking of the Lakers (36-9), they would happily welcome Iguodala if he’s eventually bought out, but L.A. doesn’t have a clear path to the 2015 NBA Finals MVP and his $17.2 million salary, with no first-rounders to offer and valuable contributors Danny Green and/or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope necessary to make a trade cap-worthy. “We’re not buying him out,” an executive with the Grizzlies said. “We will trade him, period.” That probably makes the Lakers a long shot. But the Los Angeles Clippers (31-14) could be a contender, with Maurice Harkless as the primary expiring contract ($11 million) along with second-year guard Jerome Robinson ($3.6 million).”

With Iguodala unlikely to land in the Purple and Gold, the Lakers will have to shift their attention to other players.