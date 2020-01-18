Did Bill Belichick Inquire About Becoming the New York Giants’ Head Coach?

As we sit here today, Joe Judge will go into the 2020 NFL season as the head coach of the New York Giants. Judge will be the third such coach to take the reigns of the G-Men since Tom Coughlin was fired following New York’s 2015 campaign.

However, if recent reports are true, not Judge, but another coach with New England Patriots ties could have been at the mantle of the Giants coaching staff. One with six Super Bowl victories under his belt, and who in the near future will be trading in his cut-off hoodies for a gold jacket and a Hall of Fame bust.

Belichick Inquired About Jobs With Giants & Redskins in 2017: Report

Gary Tanguay of NBC Sports Boston took to Twitter recently to reveal some eye-popping revelations regarding the leader of the dynasty known as the New England Patriots, as well as two NFC East teams who have had head coaching instability for much of recent memory.

Not only did Tanguay report that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his family are making preparations to move once the school year is over, essentially pointing towards Brady taking his talents elsewhere next season, he also mentioned some intriguing Bill Belichick news.

As I reported on #ArbellasEarlyEdition Tom Brady and his family are making preparations to move once the school year is over. And Belichick inquired about coaching jobs in Washington and NY after Jimmy G. was traded. @NBCSBoston @NBCSCameraGuys — Gary Tanguay (@Gary_Tanguay) January 17, 2020

Was Belichick Ready to Move On Following Jimmy G Trade?

Tanguay claims that back in 2017, following the Jimmy Garoppolo trade, one that Belichick was notably not a fan of from numerous reports, the current Patriots head coach inquired about head coaching jobs with both the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins.

As rumor has it, Belichick, one always known for getting rid of players earlier rather than later, wanted to move on from Tom Brady and proceed forward with Garoppolo as his quarterback. Belichick’s wishes were quickly dismissed by owner Robert Kraft, and the team dealt Jimmy G to the San Francisco 49ers. On Sunday, Garoppolo has a chance of leading the Niners to a Super Bowl berth, while the Patriots watch at home, concerned whether or not Brady will opt to move on, leaving the team strapped with no true success (depending on what you think of Jarrett Stidham).

Ultimately, Belichick worked out whatever rift he may have had with the Patriots front office and remained with the team, capturing two Super Bowls since the Garoppolo trade. The Giants ultimately rolled with former Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur to replace Ben McAdoo as their next head coach, while Jay Gruden maintained the head coach gig in D.C. up until this past season, obviously both to a much lesser degree of success.

Belichick’s history with the Giants goes way back, as he served as an assistant with the team from 1979-1990 before jumping ship and heading to Cleveland to land his first head coaching job. Belichick was also on the losing end of the Giants’ two most recent Super Bowl victories in 2008 and 2012.

READ NEXT: Mark Ingram Tweets at Saquon Barkley About Giants New Hire