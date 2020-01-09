Joe Judge is Ready to Bring Back ‘Old-School’ Football to the Giants [WATCH]

The New York Giants announced their new head coach Joe Judge, formerly of the New England Patriots, on Thursday. However, Giants fans itching to catch an early glimpse of Judge and what he’s all about were gifted with a surprise interview between Judge and the “the voice” of the New York Giants, Bob Papa. New York uploaded the interview approximately 45-minutes prior to Judge’s press conference, and if you aren’t ready to run through a wall for the guy after the sub-seven minute video, you likely aren’t a Giants fan.

Watch Joe Judge’s First Interview as Giants Head Coach

Prior to his introductory press conference where the New York Giants would formally announce Joe Judge as their new head coach, the three-time Super Bowl Champion and two-time BCS National Champion sat down with Bob Papa for his first-ever interview as a member of Big Blue.

Joe Judge Brings an Old School Philosophy to New York

One of Bob Papa’s first tasks upon sitting down with the newly appointed head coach of the Giants was to ask Judge to “explain to the fans what a Joe Judge football team needs to look like in your opinion.”

Judge’s response was simplistic, yet sound and to the point, one that will likely sit very well with blue-collar Giants fans.

“Look I’m a little bit old school in my philosphy on football, I think it’s a tough game, it’s a contact game, If you want to win games you have to be a phsyical team. You have to run the ball, stop the run, and cover kicks. Those are the three things you have to do to be a phsyical team.”

Judge continued on, discussing what he will be looking for in a player, while also detailing what he envisions his job to be at the helm of the New York Football Giants.

“We’re going to look for smart, tough, fundamentally sound players. My job as a head coach is simple, make sure we play fundamentally sound, alright, and make sure we can handle the situation with pressure.”

Judge was an unknown to nearly everyone outside of NFL front offices just days ago. While time will only tell whether he’s truly the right man for the job in New York, it’s become evidently clear why the Giants fell in love with their new head coach during the interviewing process.

At just 38-years old, Judge seems more than ready to take on this ginormous task placed upon him. He’s shown a stern confidence, without being blatantly arrogant, matched with true leadership skills that have lacked within this franchise for a number of years.

