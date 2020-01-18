New York Giants Officially Name New Offensive Coordinator: Report

After rumors that the New York Giants offensive coordinator search would go into the weekend, the G-Men have shifted gears, making an official hire on Friday night per reports.

According to ESPN’s Ed Werner, Big Blue has come to an agreement with former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett to be their next offensive coordinator.

The #Giants have landed OC Jason Garrett, a big hire for Joe Judge. https://t.co/L8YmpXuFC4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2020

What Can We Expect From a Jason Garrett Run Offense in New York?

The New York Giants offense has been at, or near the bottom rung of the NFL units for much of the time in recent memory. For the past four seasons, the Giants have failed to rank within the top half of the league in total offense.

While Garrett may have his shortcomings when it comes to being a head coach, his resume as an offensive coordinator is actually quite impressive.

Before being elevated to the head man in charge for the Cowboys, Garrett served as their offensive coordinator from 2007 through 2010. During that span, Garrett led three top-seven total offenses, and two units which ranked within the top three of total offenses in the league.

