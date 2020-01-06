NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: NFC & AFC Games Divisional Round

The NFL playoff bracket is set for the Divisional Round as Wild Card Weekend truly lived up to its name. Both No. 6 seeds were able to pull off upsets starting in the AFC as the Titans defeated the Patriots in Foxborough. Tennessee’s reward is traveling to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and an explosive Ravens offense.

The Vikings needed overtime to upset the Saints at the Superdome. Minnesota will take on San Francisco in the first game of the Divisional Round. We will get an AFC showdown between two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks as Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson square off. The Texans defeated the Chiefs earlier this season, but it will be an even bigger task at Arrowhead Stadium during the playoffs.

Derrick Henry had a monster game against the Patriots. Ryan Tannehill noted that the team has come to expect big things from their running back.

“He made a couple of big runs, but it was the consistency that he has down in and down out,” Tannehill said, per ESPN. “It’s the physicality that he brings. He’s so hard to tackle. The offensive line did a good job creating creases for him. There at the end, they were loading the box but he was still getting us positive yards.”

Here is a look at the updated NFL playoff bracket.

AFC Playoff Bracket

Mahomes and Watson square off in the Divisional Round in what should be must-see TV. Jackson and the Ravens offense against the Titans should also be a highly entertaining matchup with a trip to the AFC Championship on the line.

NFC Playoff Bracket

The Vikings turned the NFC bracket upside down with their upset victory in New Orleans. Minnesota takes on San Francisco in the opening NFC Divisional Round game. This sets up another epic showdown between the Seahawks and Packers at Lambeau Field.

The Seahawks won a bit of an ugly matchup against the Eagles in the Wild Card round. Seattle has been one of the best road teams in the NFL this season, but this will be put to the test in Green Bay which has historically been one of the most difficult venues in the playoffs.

Here is a look at the Divisional Round schedule.

NFL Playoff Schedule 2020: Divisional Round

DATE TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV Sat., Jan. 11 NFC Divisional: 6 Vikings vs. 1 49ers 4:35 NBC Sat., Jan. 11 AFC Divisional: 6 Titans vs. 1 Ravens 8:15 CBS Sun., Jan. 12 AFC Divisional: 4 Texans vs. 2 Chiefs 3:05 CBS Sun., Jan. 12 NFC Divisional: 5 Seahawks vs. 2 Packers 6:40 Fox Sun., Jan. 19 AFC Championship 3:05 CBS Sun., Jan. 19 NFC Championship 6:40 Fox Sun., Feb. 2 Super Bowl LIV (Miami) 6:30 Fox

READ NEXT: Seahawks’ Marshawn Lynch Reveals Reason for NFL Comeback