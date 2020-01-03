NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule: No TNF Game Tonight, January 2nd

There is no NFL Thursday Night Football game tonight, January 2nd as the league prepares for the playoffs to begin. Fans will have to wait until this weekend for Wild Card Weekend which starts on Saturday, January 4th.

Fans do have the option of watching the Gator Bowl tonight which features Indiana taking on Tennessee at 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. It is one of two bowl games on TV on Thursday, January 2. Cincinnati squared off with Boston College beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

The Texans host the Bills in the opening NFL playoff game on Saturday. New England plays a rare Wild Card Weekend matchup as they battle Tennessee in the primetime game of the NFL playoffs’ opening day.

The Patriots Dropped to the No. 3 Seed After Losing to the Dolphins in Week 17

The Patriots entered Week 17 as the No. 2 seed in the AFC, but a loss to the Dolphins means New England is playing on the opening postseason weekend. It is a rarity for the Patriots under Bill Belichick to not have a first-round bye. Tom Brady is a free agent after the season, but the Patriots quarterback noted he has not considered that this could be his last game in a Patriots’ uniform.

“I’m not much for nostalgia,” Brady noted, per ESPN. “I’m just pretty focused on what I need to do. This week has felt pretty much like every other week for the last 20 years…I haven’t thought about those things. I wouldn’t be thinking about those things anyway. It’s felt like a normal week for me. I just approach practice like I always have, and try to do the best I can do. That’s what I’m going to do this weekend as well.”

It is an interesting beginning to the postseason as the opening games are split up by conference. The AFC Wild Card games take place on Saturday, January 4, while the NFC takes center stage on Sunday, January 5.

The Saints square off with the Vikings on Sunday in a rematch of a recent thrilling playoff game. Saints head coach Sean Payton discussed the heartbreaking catch by the Vikings’ Stefon Diggs.

“When that play happened a few years ago, the first thing we pointed to was it comes down to one play, yet we were third-and-1,” Payton said, per Star Tribune. “Having an opportunity to get a first down there, we could’ve bled the clock down to three seconds really and kick that field goal. So there’s many things that went into that game.”

Here is a look at the upcoming NFL playoff schedule for this weekend.

NFL Playoff Schedule 2019-20