Orlando Scandrick Rips Eagles after Losing to Seahawks

Rats have a funny way of showing up in the darkest alleys — and in the darkest times. Welcome to the club, Orlando Scandrick.

The former Cowboys cornerback — a one-time Malcolm Jenkins’ jockstrap holder — took to Twitter to express his profuse happiness with the Eagles losing to the Seahawks.

He posted a viral video of a laughing Chris Tucker getting into a limousine. The intended satire was that he was happy the Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs and now heading to the golf course … maybe, we think? It’s kind of a back-handed insult considering Scandrick’s Cowboys were bounced from the postseason party by those same Eagles in Week 16.

Whatever Scandrick’s intention, it’s good to know he likes to reminisce about his quick cup of coffee with the Eagles. He was released by the team on Oct. 25 and took to multiple national radio and TV programs to voice his displeasure about the organization, especially safety Malcolm Jenkins.

The Eagles had the last laugh in the end.

Jenkins responded by saying that he “could give two shits about people who aren’t here.” Then, he got even more pointed. “For us to move on as a team, we can’t have motherf*ckers like that in the room,” he said.

Eagles LT Jason Peters Not Planning to Retire

Jason Peters is a future Hall-of-Famer, one of the best left tackles to ever do it. The 37-year-old is good, really good. Great.

However, his advanced age did start to show some cracks this sesaon. He was flagged for nine total penalties in 2019, including five false starts, plus one in the wild-card loss to Seattle. The Eagles used a first-round pick (22nd overall) to draft his replacement in Andre Dillard.

“He’s been a great teacher, mentor, big brother figure for me,” Dillard said of Peters, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Since I got here, I’ve learned so much as a player just from being around him and talking to him all the time and picking his brain here or there.”

Still, Peters made it clear that he wishes to return in 2020 and start at left tackle. The veteran signed a one-year deal worth an estimated $6 million, with $5.5 million in guaranteed money. He is an unrestricted free agent and the Eagles will have to make a decision on him by March 18. Peters, aka “The Bodyguard,” made no mistake about his intentions.

Philadelphia #Eagles left tackle Jason Peters says he’s not retiring, plans to play next year and graded better than LTs that made the Pro Bowl:https://t.co/4JxjGGPF1B — Inside the Birds (@InsideBirds) January 6, 2020

“I’m going to keep playing. If I can’t keep going anymore, I’ll walk away from the game. I mean, I can still go. I can still play,” Peters told the “Inside the Birds” podcast. “I went up against some of the best pass-rushers this year, think I gave up three sacks all year.”

