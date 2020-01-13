Packers LB Oddly Praises Russell Wilson With Farm Animal Comparison

The Green Bay Packers’ pass-rushing Smiths spent a good amount of time chasing Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson around the backfield during Sunday night’s 28-23 divisional win, which led one of them to draw a strange comparison between the Seahawks passer and a farm animal.

Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith, who finished with two sacks to tie fellow pass rusher Za’Darius Smith for most in the game, seemed to praise Wilson’s nimble moves under pressure when asked about him in the postgame. While he was brought down five times and hit on several more occasions, he escaped a few situations to either make it back to the line of scrimmage or rush for additional yards on a collapsed play.

“It was like chasing a chicken in a field with no fence,” Smith said after the game, via The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman.

Wilson completed 21 of his 31 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown while also leading the Seahawks with seven rushings for 64 yards, but Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers still proved the better passer on the night with his two touchdown throws complementing running back Aaron Jones’ two touchdown runs. Rodgers also received better protection with the exception of a few straight-shot sacks.

Both coming to Green Bay during last year’s offseason, the Smiths have been the front-and-center force of the Packers during their resurgent season. While Za’Darius Smith finished as the only NFL player with 90 or more pressures and tied for the league led with 37 quarterback hits, Preston Smith applied similar pressure from the opposite edge to form one of the best tandems in the NFL. The pair finished the regular season with 25.5 sacks and 31 tackles for loss between them.

