Packers Receiver Limps Off Field, Questionable to Return vs. Seahawks

The Green Bay Packers could be missing one of their most reliable passing targets for the rest of Sunday night’s game.

The Packers scored three touchdowns in the first half to take a 21-3 lead into the halftime locker room against the Seattle Seahawks in their first playoff game in three years, but not before wide receiver Allen Lazard was knocked out of the game with an ankle injury after colliding with star running back Aaron Jones at the end of a play.

Jones was mostly stuffed on a short right to the right side with about five minutes left in the first half when, but he crashed hard into Lazard as he went down on the play. While Jones popped right up, Lazard remained down on the field until trainers attended to him. He slowly limped off the field and went right into the blue medical tent, but he was seen heading for the locker room shortly thereafter.

Allen Lazard is down. He got rolled up on at the end of Jones' run. Looked like right leg/ankle. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 13, 2020

According to on-field reporter Erin Andrews, Lazard was questionable to return to the game. He had not yet recorded a catch but gained five yards on a short run.

Lazard broke onto the scene in his first game of the year back in Week 6, catching four passes for 65 yards with a touchdown. He helped fill a void for some of the time star wideout Davante Adams was sidelined with a turf toe injury, finishing with 35 catches for 477 yards — a head-turning 13.6 yards per reception — and three touchdowns in just his second season in the NFL.

Aaron Jones Leading Way for Packers

While losing Lazard isn’t great, the Packers’ source of energy has been their lead running back through the first half of their divisional matchup. He rushed for two touchdowns, including one that just barely crossed the goal line, and kept the Seahawks defense on the move from the opening play of the night, which saw him scamper for 23 yards to just about midfield.

Jones’ two scoring runs were also touchdown Nos. 20 and 21 on the year after finishing his third NFL regular season tied with Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey for a league-leading 19 touchdowns. It only adds prestige to his breakout season for the Packers, which saw him eclipse 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career (1,084) and also provide a steady presence in the passing game with 474 receiving yards.

Chandon Sullivan Also Takes Rough Hit

Chandon Sullivan was trying to make a play with the Seahawks threatening to chip away at the Packers’ 21-3 lead in the third quarter, but a legal shot from Marshawn Lynch into his back left him down on the field.

While Lynch was just trying to force the pile forward and get Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister closer to the end zone on the play, the young Packers cornerback needed trainers to attend to him for a few minutes before he was able to get to the sideline. Fortunately for the Packers, Sullivan seemed to be OK and was standing on the sideline like he would be ready to go once called upon.

Lynch ended up finishing the Seahawks’ drive with a goal-line punch that pulled the score to 21-10 with 9:44 left in the third quarter.

