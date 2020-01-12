Packers’ Aaron Jones Reveals GF Crystal Molina Is Pregnant With ‘A Mini-Me’

Green Bay’s running back Aaron Jones is already having one heck of a year. Not only are the Packers (13-3) in the playoffs, where they are coming off a bye week and have home-field advantage against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but less than a week earlier, Jones announced that he and girlfriend Crystal Molina are expecting their first child.

The 25-year-old NFL star shared photos of a very pregnant Crystal, 21, on Instagram. He captioned the sweet series of pictures, “Words can’t describe how excited I am to become a father. To have a little mini me running around. Thank you Crystal for all your sacrifices. I know it’s not easy with me not always being available right now but just know I am grateful for you.”

While Jonesreferening their future child as a mini-me makes one believe that Crystal is having a boy, he didn’t specifically say the specific gender of the baby.

Jones and Crystal, who’s studying to be a nurse, have been together for a little over a year and a half. On their 1-year anniversary, Jones shared two sweet photos of the couple with the caption, “1 Year,12 months,52 weeks, 365 days, 8760 hours ,525600 minutes of your love makes it all worth it 1 year together a lifetime to go🙏🏾😍❗️Te Amo Mi Amor.”

During the off-season last year, the NFL star and his lady took a vacation to the Bahamas, which Jones proudly posted on social media, as the Packers’ running back appears to be absolutely smitten with Crystal. On February 15 he took a shot at Valentine’s Day by captioning a photo, “We got that 24/7 365 type of love. We don’t switch up for one day.”

Jones Met Crystal While Attending The University of Texas at El Paso

While Jones is originally from Savannah, Georgia, the 5’10, 207-pound running back played football at UTEP, which is where he first met his future baby mama. In 2017, Jones was picked by the Packers in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

While Crystal keeps her Instagram private, she does enjoy sharing her love for Jones on Twitter, and she will be cheering on her man at Lambeau Field on Sunday, where the Packers are favorites over the Seahawks by 4.5 points. But based on how the 2020 NFL playoff season has gone so far, picking the NFC Divisional showdown winner on predicted odds seems like a lost cause.

However, Jones is having a breakout season. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark as a rusher for the first time in his three-year career, with 1,558 scrimmage yards and 19 total touchdowns — tying Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey for most in the NFL.

While the bulk of Crystal’s Twitter feed is sharing news about Jones and the Packers, the love is reciprocated. The running is always sharing photos of the couple and his love for his longtime girlfriend regularly on his Instagram.

On her 21st birthday in July he wrote, “HAPPY 21st BIRTHDAY to my beautiful woman !!!🙏🏾😍 I’m excited to continue to watch and help you grow thank you for sharing your life with me I love you ❤️ Happy Birthday again and to many more.”

READ NEXT: Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid: Officially Back Together At Birthday Dinner