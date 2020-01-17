Packers Sign Another CFL All-Star to Futures Deal for 2020

Another standout CFL player will get his shot at an NFL career next season with the Green Bay Packers alongside his former teammate.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Wednesday the signing of defensive back DaShaun Amos — no relation to current safety Adrian Amos — to a reserve/future contract with the team for the 2020 offseason. He will be added to the Packers’ first 90-man roster once the current postseason concludes and could potentially challenge for a roster spot if he sticks around until next summer’s training camp.

Amos played 19 games over the past two CFL seasons with the Calgary Stampeders on the opposite side of the ball as wide receiver Reggie Begelton, who also recently signed a futures deal with the Packers. He thrived in the most recent season, his first full one in the league, and earned Western All-Star status with a career-high 42 tackles, eight knockdowns and five interceptions.

The Stamps granted Amos release to pursue his opportunity in the NFL on the same day he signed with the Packers, who worked him out Monday, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

A 6-foot, 190-pound defender out of East Carolina, Amos originally signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in May 2017 and played in all four preseason games, but he was released at the initial 53-man roster cutdown. About a month later, he was signing a practice-squad deal with the Stamps and played in a few games before earning a great role in the following offseason.

Amos Could Make CB Competition Interesting

Right now, the Packers have a stable quartet of cornerbacks with starters Jaire Alexander and Kevin King getting adequate support from veteran Tramon Williams and youngster Chandon Sullivan, but changes are likely in store one way or another for 2020.

At 36 years old, Williams is likely playing the final games of his career with him due to become a free agent in the offseason. Sullivan will also become a free agent, though the Packers will have exclusive rights to retaining him. Outside of them, Tony Brown was already cut from the team while Ka’dar Hollman and Josh Jackson have each played fewer than 10 percent of defensive snaps this season.

Jackson has been disappointingly inactive to some as a former second-rounder, but he did earn some praise from head coach Matt LaFleur after stepping up and solving a depth problem during Week 14’s win against Washington. He figures to be safer than Hollman, who has played just four snaps on defense all season and hasn’t seen much work on special teams, either.

Begelton Remains Top Prospect Signed to Futures Deal

While there is plenty more hype around the current postseason run, Begelton remains the most interesting of the three players that have signed futures deals with the Packers.

Another Stampeder, Begelton caught 102 passes for 1,444 yards and 10 touchdowns and could be an immediate challenger for a roster spot with some uncertainly at wide receiver moving forward. The Packers currently have six wideouts signed to their active roster, but Geronimo Allison could be a free-agency departure while midseason addition Ryan Grant has yet to play a snap for the Packers.

There is also the matter of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who went from an early deep-ball option to a ghost on the depth chart. There isn’t much doubt he will still be around come next year, but he could lose some footing if Begelton proves a serious challenger. The mix should also include the trio of Allen Lazard, Jake Kumerow and Equanimeous St. Brown — who spent all season on injured reserve.

