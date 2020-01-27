Former Patriots Receiver Gives Bold Take on Tom Brady’s NFL Future

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola knows Tom Brady better than most people.

The veteran wide receiver caught passes from the six-time Super Bowl champion for five seasons from 2013 until 2017. Along the way, he won two Super Bowl titles and caught 230 passes for 2,383 yards and 12 touchdowns.

So when Amendola gives his take on Brady’s NFL future, you should probably listen up. While appearing as an analyst on an edition of Sportscenter, the 34-year-old receiver made Patriots fans happy by saying that he can’t envision Brady suiting up in another NFL jersey.

Amendola Can’t See Brady Joining Chargers

The question came up when the host asked Amendola if he can envision the veteran quarterback with the Los Angeles Chargers next season.

“It’s hard for me to see him in any other jersey than a Patriots jersey, so I’m holding on just like everybody else is,” Amendola said.

Danny Amendola joins @SportsCenter, and shares his viewpoint on Tom Brady's future, and what he will prioritize. "It's hard for me to see him in any other jersey than a Patriots jersey, so I'm holding on just like everybody else is," he says. pic.twitter.com/pZaXKQ5HuL — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 24, 2020

Amendola made sure to stress that Brady is in control of his future. In other words, the 42-year-old free agent quarterback will decide how the process goes and where he wants to sign at the end of the day.

“It’s going to go however he wants, I think,” said Amendola. “He’s the ultimate competitor. I think as his kids get older — Vivi, Jack and Benny — he wants to spend more time with his family. I think that’s going to weigh heavily on his decision and where he goes, and he can set that up the way he wants. But his competitive nature, his ability is still through the roof, and whatever team gets him — if he stays in New England or if he goes somewhere else — he’s going to bring a high level of football there.”

The 20-year veteran has spent his entire career in New England. Along the way, he’s established himself as one of the greatest legends in Boston sports history — if not the greatest — and has never had a losing record as the starting quarterback in all of his time with the Patriots.

Patriots Have To Win Brady Over This Offseason

While team owner Robert Kraft has stressed that he wants Brady back in New England, he also did make sure to mention that it’s ultimately up to Brady if he wants to return to the Patriots.

New England concluded a disappointing 2019 campaign after winning the Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 2018 season. Due to a loss in the final week of the regular season to the 5-11 Miami Dolphins, the Patriots began the postseason in the Wild Card round of the playoffs for the first time in 10 years.

Despite hosting their first playoff game against the No. 6-seeded Tennessee Titans, the Patriots were eliminated in the first round for the first time in a decade. In fact, Brady’s last thrown pass was an interception returned for a touchdown.

Brady has given mixed signals thus far during the offseason regarding a potential return to New England. Ultimately, it’ll be up to the Patriots to prove to the 42-year-old QB that they give the veteran the best chance to win his seventh Super Bowl ring.

