New England Patriots’ First-Round NFL Draft Position Revealed

Following the New Orleans Saints’ NFC Wild Card loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots now know where they will be pick in April’s 2020 NFL Draft.

The Patriots finished the regular season with a 12-4 record and their 11th consecutive AFC East title. However, a Week 17 loss to division rival Miami forced the defending Super Bowl champions into their first AFC Wild Card appearance since 2009. Despite being tied for the conference’s second-best record, the Patriots struggled to put up points in 2019, and on Saturday night, New England mustered only 13 points in a disappointing home loss to the Tennessee Titans.

As a result, the Patriots have set themselves up for the franchise’s highest first-round draft pick since 2006. According to NESN beat writer Zack Cox, New England is now slated to pick 23rd overall.

With the Saints losing today, the Patriots officially own the 23rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 5, 2020

