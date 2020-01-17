During the 2019 season, the New England Patriots dealt with a bevy of injuries on offense, defense, and special teams. One that hurt the team late in the year, especially in pass coverage over the middle, was veteran cornerback Jason McCourty.

McCourty popped up on the injury report during Week 11 with a groin ailment, one that forced him to miss five of the team’s final seven games in the 2019 season. That included being inactive for the Patriots’ Wild Card playoff game against the Tennessee Titans which resulted in a 20-13 defeat.

On the podcast he hosts with his twin brother Devin, Jason confirmed he had undergone surgery to repair his groin. McCourty played in just two games down the stretch totaling nine defensive snaps. New England’s pass defense struggled during that time, mostly against slot receivers or on slant routes typically covered by the speedy corner.

It appeared to be a minor procedure that will allow McCourty to recover in time for next season.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

The Full Exchange

Devin and Jason, during a promotion for NormaTec recovery systems, had an exchange about the surgery. Without going too in-depth, Jason just described how he was feeling following the procedure.

You can watch the exchange for yourself starting early in their 31st episode.

VideoVideo related to patriots cornerback undergoes offseason groin surgery 2020-01-17T11:56:35-05:00

Jason – I am currently recovering from a little offseason surgery, so I will not be putting my boots on. It will not coincide with my groin right now.

– I am currently recovering from a little offseason surgery, so I will not be putting my boots on. It will not coincide with my groin right now. Devin – What happened when you woke up did you want to fight, like were you angry?

– What happened when you woke up did you want to fight, like were you angry? JM – When I woke up from surgery? I was just there, a little nauseous, just there.

– When I woke up from surgery? I was just there, a little nauseous, just there. DM – Did you throw up?

– Did you throw up? JM – I did. A few times.

– I did. A few times. DM – That’s gross.

– That’s gross. JM – You asked…

– You asked… DM – Did you brush your teeth.

– Did you brush your teeth. JM – Of course.

– Of course. DM – Your poor wife had to deal with you being yuck mouth.

Will the Twins Stay Together Next Season?

Jason is inked for another season with the Patriots as his two-year deal signed last offseason will expire following the conclusion of the 2020 campaign. Meanwhile, Devin, a veteran safety, is set to enter free agency once March hits. The Patriots and Devin have expressed mutual interest in striking a deal.

Despite a rise in production and performance for Devin McCourty, who is coming off a career-year, he would likely have to take a minor pay cut to stay with the Patriots. New England doesn’t have much wiggle room when it comes to signing free agents within their cap restrictions. That would become especially tight should the Patriots and Tom Brady come to terms on a deal.

For now, Devin will enter free agency likely without an offer or extension from the Patriots. However, New England has been known for its loyalty when it comes to veteran captains before, including those involved in the community. With McCourty and fellow captain Matthew Slater fitting that mold this offseason, New England may have some tough decisions to make.

READ NEXT: Will Patriots Trade for Star Receiver this Offseason?