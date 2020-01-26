Patriots’ Tom Brady Reacts to Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant’s Death

Kobe Bryant has passed away at the age of 41.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend was confirmed as having passed away due to a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calfiornia, as originally reported by TMZ Sports. At least three others were involved in the helicopter crash and it was confirmed by an official statement from the LAPD that there are no survivors.

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing. Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Several Others Involved in Helicopter Crash

TMZ Sports detailed the helicopter crash. They confirmed that Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, was not on the helicopter at the time of its crash.

“Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down. A fire broke out. Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. 5 people are confirmed dead. We’re told Vanessa Bryant was not among those on board. Eyewitnesses also tell us that they heard the helicopter’s engine sputtering before it went down. As you can see, flames and smoke covered much of the scene from the wreck. The official cause of the crash is currently under investigation.”

Shortly after the confirmation of Bryant’s passing, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacted to his fellow sports legend’s death with a tweet.

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

While both Brady and Bryant played in different sports, they’re arguably the greatest sports legends of their generation for their respective sports. They also showed a great appreciation for one another through numerous social media exchanges.

Tom Brady Called Kobe Bryant’s Competitive Spirit ‘Infectious’

Brady once complimented Bryant towards the end of his legendary career during the 2015-16 season, calling his love for the game and spirit “infectious.”

“Football is so important in my life and I make a big commitment year round to try and be the best I can be for my teammates when it really matters and he’s one of the those guys too. You can see how much he loves the game and how infectious his spirit is and I think that’s what I’ve always appreciated about him — there’s no off time for him,” Brady says.

Considering Bryant was a five-time NBA champion and Brady is a six-time Super Bowl champion, the two could relate on winning and legacies like few other athletes could.

The 20-year veteran spent all the entirety of his career in the Purple and Gold and established himself as arguably the greatest Laker ever. Bryant retired as the third-leading scorer in NBA history and had 18 All-Star appearances — the second-most in NBA history. He also won two scoring titles, was an MVP during the 2007-08 season and won two Finals MVP’s during the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

In fact, Bryant’s final tweet on his Twitter account was actually congratulating current Lakers star LeBron James for surpassing Bryant for third on the all-time points list.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Although Bryant has unfortunately passed away, no one will ever forget his impact and legacy in the sports world.

