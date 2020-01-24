Patriots’ Tom Brady Shades Eli Manning After Retirement, Twitter Reacts

It’s maybe safe to say that this rivalry between Tom Brady and Eli Manning will never die down.

The two names will forever be synonymous with one another as they both matched up in two Super Bowls — Super Bowls XLII and and Super Bowl XLVI. While both Super Bowl matchups were epic games, they were decided in favor of Manning’s New York Giants, who emerged victorious in both games.

They were Brady’s first-ever Super Bowl losses and the six-time Super Bowl champion hasn’t forgotten it. In response to Manning’s retirement, Brady had a little fun on Twitter while reacting to his rival’s announcement.

Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli! Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn’t won any Super Bowls. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 24, 2020

Following Brady’s tweet, Manning responded — and he wasn’t buying his rival’s “sincere” congratulatory tweet.

“I’ve been around Tom a number of times. I see how competitive he is and we joke around a little bit, but I think it’s not real funny to him.,” Manning said with a smile during his retirement press conference when informed about Brady’s tweet. “When you think about the great moments in your career, those would be at the top of the list.” He added: “Those were special. I think everyone wants to make it me vs. Tom Brady, but it was the Giants vs. the Patriots. Defenses played outstanding. Guys made plays — David Tyree, Mario Manningham, Plaxico Burress in the corner of the end zone. Like i said, you just cherish those moments, you cherish those relationships you have with those teammates and coaches when you win those games.”

Why Brady May Sound Bitter

Brady and the New England Patriots‘ loss in Super Bowl XLII is obviously the most painful one. That would be because the Patriots had entered the game with an 18-0 record with the opportunity to become the only 19-0 team in NFL history. However, despite the fact Manning’s Giants entered the game as 12-point underdogs, they handed the Patriots their first playoff loss.

Fast forward a few years later and the Patriots lost the matchup a second time around despite being favored again. It also happened after a regular season in which New England won 13 games while the Giants had won just nine games — the lowest total ever by a Super Bowl champion.

Just think about it like this — if the Patriots had won the two Super Bowls they were favored in against Eli’s Giants, Brady would have an insurmountable eight Super Bowl trophies.

No wonder why Brady still sounds bitter.

Twitter Reacts To Brady’s ‘Sour’ Post

Needless to say, Twitter had fun at Brady’s expense for appearing to make Manning’s retirement all about him. Check out some of the responses below — which were mostly anti-Brady.

Of course you make it about you — dk (@darryLk29) January 24, 2020

RETIRE NEXT — ‎‏ً (@GleyberPls) January 24, 2020

Damn you Tom why you gotta be so classy pic.twitter.com/Ug5uLTpC6N — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) January 24, 2020

Let the man have his moment..Skip the last part .Just congrats would have been enough. Haven't you won enough?? 🙄 — Claymore K (@ClaymoreKwaram1) January 24, 2020

Weep he owned you. — ahmed 🗽 (@knickspls) January 24, 2020

Of course, Eli won those Super Bowls without cheating unlike you. Oh well. And I'm still happy the Eagles beat you two years ago (and you showed how classy you were there too) — G*L*I*B-I Shot With 7 Legends At Once (@TiedAndTaped) January 24, 2020

While Brady will never have the chance to vindicate those two Super Bowl losses against Manning by meeting up with him in the Super Bowl again, he can take solace in the fact that he has six Super Bowl rings to Manning’s two.

